You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Abu Dhabi plans S$164b in oil spending to boost output

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 9:52 AM

rk_AbuDhabi_231120.jpg
Abu Dhabi will invest 448 billion dirhams (S$163.7 billion) in oil and natural gas over the next five years as it seeks to raise production capacity, even while Opec restricts its output.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Abu Dhabi will invest 448 billion dirhams (S$163.7 billion) in oil and natural gas over the next five years as it seeks to raise production capacity, even while Opec restricts its output.

The Gulf emirate's top body for energy policy, the Supreme Petroleum Council, approved the budget for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, the state-run WAM news agency reported on Sunday. The investment plan will contribute to growth and expansion "in all business areas," including production, refining and trading, according to the statement.

Abu Dhabi, which holds most of the crude oil in the United Arab Emirates, has discovered an additional 2 billion barrels at conventional fields, WAM reported. That brings the country's total reserves of recoverable oil to 107 billion barrels. The emirate has also found an extra 22 billion barrels of unconventional oil, which is harder to extract and may not all be recoverable.

Adnoc, the country's biggest energy producer, wants "to achieve the maximum possible value from every barrel of oil produced, refined and sold," according to the statement.

The state-owned company plans to raise daily production capacity to 5 million barrels by 2030 from about 4 million barrels. Opec has capped the UAE's output at roughly 2.6 million barrels a day until the end of the year as part of the cartel's plans to restrict supply and bolster prices in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Officials in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital, privately floated the idea last week that the nation could leave the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a highly unusual step that would probably destabilise oil markets. Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei later said the UAE "has always been a committed member," though he didn't address the country's future in the cartel.

"The increase in the UAE's conventional oil reserves sends a strong signal that Adnoc is leaving no stone unturned in unlocking value from our abundant hydrocarbon resources," Chief Executive Officer Sultan Al Jaber said.

The SPC increased Adnoc's budget for the five years through 2025, according to the statement. In 2018, Adnoc said the SPC had earmarked 486 billion dirhams for investments from 2019-23, the last period for which the company provided such information.

The Abu Dhabi government also gave approval for Adnoc to develop hydrogen as a low-carbon source of energy and to award contracts for companies to explore onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks.

Opec and allied producers such as Russia are set to meet next week to decide whether to increase output in January, easing cuts started in May at the height of the pandemic. They may be forced to delay the hike as the virus continues to sap demand for energy.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Keppel's business units get new leaders

Singapore's solar firm Sun Electric feels more heat from fraud allegations

GE signs agreement to develop Vietnam LNG power plant

China says carbon trading scheme will cover 2,267 power plants in phase one

Plotting future, US biofuel industry seeks federal clean fuel programme from Biden

Oil rises about 1%, posts third week of gains on vaccine hopes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 10:09 AM
Government & Economy

HK, S'pore to decide in December on new date for travel bubble flights postponed over HK Covid-19 cases

[HONG KONG] Travel bubble flights under the Singapore-Hong Kong arrangement have been postponed, Secretary for...

Nov 23, 2020 10:07 AM
Government & Economy

Germany braces for extension of lockdown until Dec 20

[BERLIN] Germany will have to extend its measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic until Dec 20, according to senior...

Nov 23, 2020 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

More business travel on the cards: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE now has the resources to reopen its borders further, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on...

Nov 23, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher Monday; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks started the week stronger, building on last week's gains, after economic data released on Monday...

Nov 23, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.17...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Singapore GDP forecast cut to 6-6.5% for 2020; rebound expected next year: MTI

Last-minute pause in air travel bubble will inspire trust and confidence

Crossing the PMET divide: Can every job be a good job?

OCBC to list tech-focused ETF on SGX

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for