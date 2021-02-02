 Africa's pandemic-hit mining sector faces exploration challenge, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Africa's pandemic-hit mining sector faces exploration challenge

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 11:37 AM

[JOHANNESBURG] Travel restrictions, supply chain disruptions and risk aversion since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic have slammed the brakes on mining exploration in Africa, jeopardising the minerals supply pipeline.

Inward investment will be a key focus at the annual Investing in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE, reversing Trump

Australia’s Woodside says assessing impact of Myanmar coup on offshore drilling

Buying into 'poor man's gold', Chinese investors jump on silver

Exxon creates unit to commercialise carbon-reduction technology

Oil settles up more than 2% as US inventories fall, demand picks up

Brokerage curbs push Reddit-driven traders to chase silver lining elsewhere

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 11:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE, reversing Trump

[WASHINGTON] US President Joe Biden will maintain a tariff of 10 per cent on aluminum imports from the United Arab...

Feb 2, 2021 11:25 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia’s Woodside says assessing impact of Myanmar coup on offshore drilling

[MELBOURNE] Australia's Woodside Petroleum said it is working to understand how its exploration drilling plan for...

Feb 2, 2021 11:21 AM
Energy & Commodities

Buying into 'poor man's gold', Chinese investors jump on silver

[SHANGHAI] Chinese investors rushed into silver investments on Monday, pushing up Shanghai silver prices while...

Feb 2, 2021 11:06 AM
Stocks

What is GameStop, the company, really worth? Does it matter?

[NEW YORK] For many years, it didn't matter that GameStop's stores were a little grungy.

Feb 2, 2021 11:06 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades SATS to 'add' with higher S$4.30 TP

CGS-CIMB has upgraded its call on SATS to "add" from "hold", while raising its target price to S$4.30 from S$3.27...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Australia: Shares rise on tech-led Wall Street rebound; central bank policy meeting in focus

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.4%

Broker's take: Metro's possible department store exit may impact SPH Reit, FCT, says DBS

Covid ICU deaths have plunged, but progress may be stalling: study

Hong Kong: Stocks rally out of the blocks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for