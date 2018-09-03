You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Americans are grilling more steaks for Labor Day with the economy humming 

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 1:06 PM

[CHICAGO] When Americans feel like they've got more money, they like to treat themselves. That means there could be plenty of steaks on the grill this year for Labor Day.

A buzzing economy and low US unemployment is a boon for beef, typically considered a premium meat. Gains for the cattle herd means retail prices have fallen. Combine that with grocer discounts for the holiday, and steaks and burgers could be the cheapest they've been in years, attracting demand.

Meanwhile, other meats are in the doldrums. There are record supplies of chicken and pork in the US, and even with prices at multiyear lows, it's more than most people care to eat. Companies including Tyson Foods Inc. and Sanderson Farms Inc. have recently said that bargains on beef were hurting poultry.

"Margins for retailers are great, and consumers are back into beef now that prices are better," said Will Sawyer, an economist at Greenwood Village, Colorado-based CoBank. "Chicken, which had been the recession special for so long, is having to take a back seat to the more pricey protein."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Americans are hungry for burgers and steaks partly because they've been deprived. A drought caused ranchers to reduce herds to a six-decade low in 2014, and beef prices shot up to an all-time high. The meat was so expensive it forced consumers to cut back, with consumption declining to the lowest since the 1970s. Now, even with cheaper prices and bigger supplies, demand still hasn't bounced back to where it was before the recession, Sawyer said. That means there's still plenty of room for increased buying.

Beef consumption will rise 1.4 per cent this year to 57.7 pounds on a per-capita basis, the US Department of Agriculture said this month. Demand will grow to 58.7 pounds next year, the agency estimates.

Hedge funds are taking note. As of Aug. 28, investors had a cattle net-long position of 62,165 futures and options, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data published Friday. While that's down slightly from a week earlier, the holding -- which measures the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a decline -- has more than doubled since the end of June.

The gains for demand mean retailers are making good margins, and that's allowing them to slash prices for fancier cuts of meat, according to Gary Morrison, who tracks the market for commodity researcher Urner Barry.

In more good news for Labor Day grillers, ample supplies of chicken and pork means those prices are also falling. The U.S. holiday will be celebrated Monday.

One thing carnivores should watch out for: There could be increased volatility ahead for the hog market.

As the US gets on better trade terms with Mexico -- the biggest buyer of American pork -- exports could pick up. At the same time, a killer pig virus is threatening China's pork production. The Asian country confirmed a fifth outbreak of African swine fever on Aug. 30, indicating further spread of the disease that threatens to disrupt the world's largest hog industry.

"In the short term, we're struggling with more pork in domestic channels, but demand from export markets could change very rapidly if Nafta is resolved and African swine fever takes a toll and cuts back production," said Altin Kalo, an analyst at Steiner Consulting. That would "lift the pork market globally."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
2 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
3 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
4 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
5 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SME_030918_79.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Technology

SMEs' entry into digital economy could boost Asean GDP by up to US$1 trillion: poll

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Image 2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening