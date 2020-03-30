Anglo American cancels rough-diamond sales on coronavirus lockdowns

Anglo American said on Monday its diamond unit De Beers Group will not hold its third sales event, due to lockdowns in Botswana, South Africa and India in light of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Since the rough diamond sales cycle - Sights 2020 - an event where customers can inspect and buy diamonds from De Beers has been cancelled, the group will seek innovative ways to meet the supply in the coming weeks, Anglo said.

