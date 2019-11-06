You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

ArcelorMittal calls off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191106_LLARCELOR6_3941000.jpg
Rome has decided not to grant ArcelorMittal immunity from prosecution over a heavily polluting plant in Taranto (above).
PHOTO: AFP

Rome

ARCELORMITTAL, the world's biggest steelmaker, said on Monday it is pulling out of a deal to buy struggling Italian firm Ilva after Rome decided not to grant it immunity from prosecution over a heavily polluting plant that was a central part of the acquisition.

The Taranto plant in the south of Italy is mired in controversy because experts believe that some 7,500 people have died in the surrounding area as a result of diseases linked to toxic emissions.

ArcelorMittal began leasing the plant - with an obligation to buy it - last November, and had plans to invest 2.4 billion euros (S$3.6 billion) to revive it, including 1.2 billion euros to curb pollution by 2024.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The steel giant was given a period of legal immunity to bring the site up to environmental standards. But after much prevarication, the Italian parliament revoked that decision and the company lost its immunity on Nov 3. As a result, ArcelorMittal said it would pull out of the purchase altogether, arguing it had a contractual right to do so as its ability to operate had been "materially impaired".

SEE ALSO

Steel giant ArcelorMittal calls off purchase of Italy's Ilva

ArcelorMittal's decision came under heavy fire all across Italy, with trade unions variously blaming the steel giant and the ruling anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), which is a foe of big industry, for pulling the rug out from under a deal that would have safeguarded thousands of jobs.

"We're facing a real industrial, social and environmental disaster," said trade union CISL head Annamaria Furlan. "We call on the government to intervene and the company to roll back its decision," she said on Twitter.

ArcelorMittal explained that the local criminal court had ordered work that would have been impossible to complete on time, making the closure of a blast furnace inevitable. "The shutdown would make it impossible for the company to implement its industrial plan, operate the Taranto plant and, generally, perform the agreement," said ArcelorMittal.

Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli called a crisis meeting with fellow ministers in Rome, with sources saying the government "will not allow Ilva to close".

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has summoned ArcelorMittal executives to a meeting in Rome on Tuesday afternoon. The company had previously warned that removing immunity would force it to throw in the towel, despite having already begun implementing its clean-up plan.

The Taranto plant - Europe's largest integrated steelmaking site - has a workforce of more than 8,000 in the poverty-hit southern Italian city, where unemployment is high.

While environmentalists and families of cancer victims have long called for the sprawling plant to be shut, many locals had placed their hopes in ArcelorMittal turning it around. In June, it temporarily laid-off 1,400 workers owing to sluggish market conditions as steel tariffs dampened demand across Europe.

ArcelorMittal's withdrawal could also have political consequences for Italy's ruling coalition of the M5S and centre-left Democratic Party. Italian firebrand Matteo Salvini, head of the popular far-right League, seized the opportunity to rail against the M5S in particular, which has long campaigned for closure of the steel plant and its transformation into a clean energy park. The former interior minister slammed it as a "disaster" and called for heads to roll in the corridors of power.

Others, such as left-wing Free and Equal member of parliament Luca Pastorino, accused the company of using the immunity as "a pretext" for quitting because of the crisis in the steel industry. AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil up on optimism over US-China talks, US jobs

For gold, best to take cautious view on trade talks' progress

Singapore multi-family office remains cautious about trade progress

Alpha Energy's Mustang oilfield hits first oil, say sources

Steel giant ArcelorMittal calls off purchase of Italy's Ilva

Oil rises on US-China hopes and improved outlook

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
SMART CAPITAL
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

From starting up to scaling up

E-commerce platforms are powering the growth of small businesses

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
ASEAN: A REGION OF OPPORTUNITIES
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Reframing challenges as opportunities

The region’s 10 member states, vastly different from one another, present both challenges and potential for...

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Staying relevant for the long term

Two local enterprises share their efforts at building sustainable businesses in the face of disruption

Nov 6, 2019 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Job openings in US fall to 18-month low as hiring holds up

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped in September to the lowest level in a year and a half on broad...

Nov 6, 2019 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

US ingenuity can tackle climate threat, fossil energy chief says

[CAPE TOWN] The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances as fossil fuels will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly