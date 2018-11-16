You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia takes India to WTO over sugar subsidies

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 12:31 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia announced on Friday it was taking legal action against India at the WTO over sugar subsidies it said caused a "significant downturn" in world prices and hurt domestic producers.

India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, has been giving help to its cane growers, who reported record production last season.

"We will support the right of our sugar industry to compete on equal terms and will utilise well-established global trading rules to defend the interests of our farmers," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement.

Mr Birmingham said Australia - the world's third largest exporter of sugar - had raised its concerns at senior levels of India's government and was "disappointed our concerns haven't been addressed".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Whilst we support efforts by countries to develop their agricultural industries, these efforts need to be consistent with their WTO obligations and applied in a manner that doesn't distort global trade."

The government was set to enter formal discussions with India and other World Trade Organisation members at an agriculture meeting in late November.

Other major producers including Brazil - the biggest producer - Thailand and Australia, have also blamed India for contributing to a glut in the market that has forced prices down.

Sugar futures in New York have plunged 17 per cent this year, according to Bloomberg News.

Mr Birmingham told national broadcaster ABC he hoped the WTO action would be backed by the other countries.

The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Singapore on the sidelines of a regional summit.

Mr Morrison told reporters he wanted to resolve the issue within the framework of the "good relationship" between the two nations.

Australia's A$2 billion (S$2 billion) sugar industry, which has 4,000 cane farms and 24 sugar mills, is suffering losses as a result of the India subsidies, producers say.

Mr Birmingham told ABC India's actions were costing Australian producers "many millions of dollars in terms of the impact of suppressed prices".

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Glencore's latest Congo setback gets a shrug from investors

Oil rebounds on lower US stockpiles, possible drop in Opec supply

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Noble granted court sanctions for debt revamp schemes

Commodities are sending a distressing signal

China close to setting renewable power quotas for first time

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

nz-toy-161018.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening