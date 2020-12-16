You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia to launch appeal to WTO over China's barley tariffs

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 10:48 AM

rk_barley_161220.jpg
Australia will launch a formal appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) later on Wednesday seeking a review of China's decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley, Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

SYDNEY] Australia will launch a formal appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) later on Wednesday seeking a review of China's decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley, Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said.

Acknowledging the appeal take years to be resolved, Birmingham told reporters Australia would also request formal consultations with China regarding dumping and other duties on Australian barley amid an increasingly bitter trade and diplomatic row between the two countries.

As relations soured this year after Canberra proposed an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year, Beijing in May imposed five years of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5 per cent on Australian barley - effectively stopping a billion-dollar trade in its tracks.

Australia denies the allegations it subsidises local barley production and Birmingham said it will seek formal intervention from the WTO.

"Australia has an incredibly strong case to mount in relation to defending the integrity and proprietary of our grain growers and barley producers," Mr Birmingham said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Chinese government embassy in Australian didn't immediately respond to email requesting comment.

The WTO appeal threatens to further stoke bilateral tensions that have already seen China impose tariffs on a range of Australian commodities, with diplomatic communication limited.

But Australia's conservative government is under growing pressure from grain growers now forced to seek alternative markets - which often don't pay as much as China - for their products for the next five years while Beijing's tariffs are enforced.

About 70 per cent of Australian exports of the grain typically go to China, Australian data show.

The effective block on sales to China also comes as Australian barley production is expected to hit nearly 12 million tonnes this crop year, after rain revived some of the biggest growing regions following years of drought.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises as investors focus on vaccine rollout, brush off recovery concerns

Former Shell employee involved in gas oil misappropriation worth US$36.1m

The rising cost to feed animals is squeezing meat producers

Lumber defies usual lull with building boom straining supplies

Caribbean refinery sells first product after yearlong delay

Gold firms as US stimulus progress weighs on dollar

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sets new 24-hour record of Covid-19 infections

[WASHINGTON] The US set a new daily record of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with more than 248,000 infections...

Dec 16, 2020 10:45 AM
Government & Economy

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

[TOKYO] Japan's exports fell in November, dashing expectations for an end to the two-year run of declines, largely...

Dec 16, 2020 10:15 AM
Garage

SME lender Funding Societies doubles valuation in Samsung-backed round

FUNDING Societies has bagged funding from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation in its ongoing fundraising round at...

Dec 16, 2020 10:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan loads up US$6b in ammunition to combat potential market turmoil

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has decided to purchase about US$6 billion in cash from the Ministry of Finance to ensure...

Dec 16, 2020 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Budget wish-list: Singapore Business Federation calls for Covid-19 support schemes to be extended till end-2021

THE Singapore Business Federation (SBF) has called for some Covid-19 support measures to be extended into end-2021...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

Software maker ClickUp reaches US$1b value in funding round

Saudi Arabia to get sovereign wealth fund dividend, has no plan to hike taxes

Singapore new home sales up 18.9% in November on economic recovery hopes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for