You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australian court quashes indigenous challenge to Adani mine

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 7:52 PM

[SYDNEY] An Australian court quashed an indigenous group's bid to block Indian resource conglomerate Adani Enterprises Ltd from developing its controversial Carmichael coalmine on Friday, clearing one of the final legal hurdles to its development.

The company is still securing financing for the A$4 billion (S$4 billion) first stage of the huge mine, but the company said the verdict allows it to secure land tenure for the site.

The Carmichael mine has faced years of delays amid opposition from environmental groups who argue it will contribute to global warming and damage the Great Barrier Reef, leading some banks to rule out any role in funding.

It was also challenged in Australia's Federal Court by the some members of the Wangan and Jagalingou indigenous groups, who argued the company did not properly negotiate indigenous permission for the mine because their views weren't sought.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

None of their grounds of challenge had any merit, Justice John Reeves said in a written judgment he handed down in Brisbane.

The project is located in the remote Galilee Basin, a 247,000 square-kilometre expanse in the central outback that some believe has the potential to become Australia's largest coal-producing region.

Adani said in a statement it will now work with the Wangan and Jagalingou, other indigenous landowners and government authorties "take the next steps in order to finalise land tenure".

A spokesman for the Wangan and Jagalingou flagged an appeal.

"Unless there's some serious counter-advice from our legal team upon reading it in detail, the thing's going to go to an appeal for sure," Anthony Esposito, an adviser to the Wangan and Jagalingou, told Reuters by phone.

Environmental challenges and funding also still remain as stumbling blocks. They were compounded when Australian hauler operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd in February scrapped plans for a rail line that could have served the mine.

Adani had hoped to start shipping coal from Carmichael by March 2020 in the first stage of the project, which it bought amid a coal boom in 2010.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
3 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
4 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
5 CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening