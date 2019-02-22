Australian PM says Chinese coal ban does not signify souring ties

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday a ban on Australian coal imports at China's northern port of Dalian does not point to a souring of ties between the countries.

"I think people should be careful about leaping to conclusions about this. This is not the first time that on occasion local ports make decisions about these matters," Mr Morrison told reporters in Auckland.

"There is no evidence before me or us that would suggest it has the connotations that it has anything to do with anything more broadly than that. This happens from time to time."

The Australian currency fell more than 1 per cent on Thursday after Reuters reported that customs at Dalian had banned imports of Australia's biggest export earner since the start of February.

