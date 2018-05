Australian energy retailer AGL Energy said on Monday it would not proceed with the A$250 million (S$250.3 million) sale of its Liddell coal-fired power plant to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Alinta Energy.

The company said that the unsolicited offer, which was made in April, was not in its best interests, and reaffirmed its decision to close Liddell in December 2022.

REUTERS