You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia's Fortescue asks watchdog to delay Rinehart's Atlas bid

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 11:37 AM

gina.jpg
A unit of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group requested to delay a bid by a Hancock Prospecting unit for Atlas Iron Ltd seeking further disclosures, the Australian Takeovers Panel said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] A unit of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group requested to delay a bid by a Hancock Prospecting unit for Atlas Iron Ltd seeking further disclosures, the Australian Takeovers Panel said on Tuesday.

Atlas Iron is the subject of an off-market, A$390 million (S$393.2 million) takeover bid by billionaire Gina Rinehart-controlled Redstone Corp Pty Ltd for the shares which it does not already have an interest in.

NCZ Investments Pty Ltd, a unit of world No 4 iron ore miner Fortescue, seeks interim orders to restrain Hancock's unit Redstone from dispatching its bidder's statement, the panel said.

NCZ, which holds an economic interest in 19.9 per cent of Atlas, is also seeking to stop Hancock Prospecting and Redstone from buying any more Atlas shares until further disclosure is provided. NCZ alleges "misleading statements and material omissions" regarding Redstone's intentions for Atlas' business and its ability to achieve them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hancock was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

A sitting panel has not been appointed and no decision has been made whether to conduct the proceedings, the regulator said.

Atlas operates in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia and has undeveloped tenements that could be brought into production with a larger partner.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Scion of Zuellig family is said to seek US$500 million feed firm sale

Scion of Zuellig family is said to seek US$500 million feed firm sale

Oil drops as market braces for more Opec crude and Wall Street slips

Noble ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

Global oil benchmarks diverge in the aftermath of Opec pact

RH Petrogas gets nod for new 20-year terms for two contracts

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uefmhcolsltgf st photo joyce fang.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Reform evaluation, supervision, tech could shape next decade's regulatory agenda: MAS' Menon

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global Yellow Pages' 1-for-5 rights issue fully taken up, but by only some of its shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening