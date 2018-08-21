You are here

BHP annual profit jumps 33%, misses forecast

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 6:47 AM

[BENGALURU] The world's biggest miner, BHP, said on Tuesday its full-year profit jumped 33 per cent, helped mainly by robust oil and base metals prices.

Underlying profit for the full year ended June 30 rose to US$8.93 billion from US$6.73 billion a year earlier. That missed an estimate of US$9.27 billion according to 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Australia's biggest company by market value declared a final dividend of US$0.63 per share, up from US$0.43 a share last year.

