BHP names Lamont as new CFO; Beaven to step down

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 8:39 AM

[MELBOURNE] BHP Group said on Wednesday that David Lamont, a former mining executive who has more recently been at global biotech firm CSL, would take the reins as company's chief financial officer from the start of December.

Mr Lamont, who has worked as CFO at Australia's second-biggest listed company since January 2016, will also join BHP's executive leadership team, BHP chief executive Mike Henry said in a statement.

Prior to joining CSL, Mr Lamont was the CFO and an executive director at MMG, the Australia-listed arm of China's MinMetals, from 2010, over the period it bought for US$5.85 billion the giant Las Bambas copper mine in Peru from Glencore-Xstrata.

Mr Lamont previously served as CFO for several other multinational public companies across a range of industries, including Australian mid-tier copper miner OZ Minerals, and chemicals maker Incitec Pivot.

He also held senior roles at BHP between 2001 and 2006, including CFO of the company's carbon steel materials and energy coal businesses, after beginning his career as an accountant at Deloitte.

Current BHP CFO Peter Beaven will step down on Nov 30, but will remain in a support role until early 2021 after which he will leave the firm to pursue personal ambitions, BHP said.

Mr Beaven, a South African who joined BHP in 2003, lost the contest for BHP's top job to Mike Henry last year and was expected to leave the firm. He had spent a decade in operational roles in South Africa and Chile, before becoming CFO in October 2014.

REUTERS

