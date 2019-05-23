You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP says outlook for coal 'challenged' as 'no appetite for growth'

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

BHP, the world's biggest miner, said on Wednesday the outlook for coal was "challenged" and there was "no appetite for growth" as it sought to capitalise on opportunities in electric transport and renewables.

The miner outlined its long-term strategy months after other major global commodities giants - including Glencore and Rio Tinto - said they were limiting or moving away from coal production.

"Thermal coal should remain a large market - but over time we expect it to plateau and then decline as headwinds strengthen," BHP's chief financial officer Peter Beaven said in a briefing. In a slide presentation, he highlighted BHP's outlook that energy coal assets were challenged and could be phased out - potentially sooner than expected - as there was "no appetite for growth" in energy coal regardless of asset attractiveness.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Anglo-Australian firm said two key trends - the electrification of transport and the move away from fossil-fuel based power plants - meant there would be demand for its nickel, copper and oil assets.

"We have options in copper and oil, but we need more. And we are interested in adding more nickel sulphide resource to our portfolio. So we should continue to add exploration options in these areas," he added.

BHP added that potash, used for making fertiliser, was a "valuable growth option" as it contributed to sustainable land use and food security. AFP

Energy & Commodities

British Steel collapses; thousands of jobs could go

China's Baowu looking into plans to move blast furnaces to Cambodia

British Steel collapses; thousands of jobs could go

Mining giant BHP says coal outlook 'challenged'

Oil little changed as US-Iran dispute supports, trade war weighs

Oil climbs as Opec and allies agree to 'stay the course'

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019
5 Temasek-linked PE vehicle Astrea V to issue US$600m bonds

Must Read

BP_Clifford Lee_230519_2.jpg
May 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

May 23, 2019
Opinion

Fake meat good, fake news bad

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Organisations may receive lower fines if they admit role in data breaches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening