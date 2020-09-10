You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP to tie CEO bonus to success in cutting customer emissions

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 3:42 PM

[MELBOURNE] BHP Group will link a portion of bonus payments for chief executive officer Mike Henry and key leaders to progress by the world's top miner on lowering greenhouse gas emissions at both its own operations and those of its customers.

Mr Henry, promoted in January, and others will have 10 per cent of short-term incentive payments tied to measures to curb emissions across its supply chain, including through the use of its iron ore and coking coal in a steel-making sector that accounts for about 7 per cent of all global emissions.

BHP will seek to help the steel industry reduce emissions intensity by 30 per cent by 2030 and aims to support a similar cut of 40 per cent in the maritime sector, the Melbourne-based company said on Thursday in a statement.

It's the company's approach to scope three emissions - those mainly created when customers such as China's steel mills use BHP's raw materials - that'll be most in focus for investors and climate scientists. Supply chain emissions, much like for oil majors, typically can account for more than 90 per cent of BHP's total.

Some analysts argue that setting intensity targets is less valuable than more precise goals to make specific, absolute reductions to volumes of emissions.

SEE ALSO

UBS makes sustainable investments the preferred solution for private clients

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BHP will also take action to lower its own operational emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 from current levels - seen by the company as a way-maker on a longer-term path to have net-zero emissions at its sites by the middle of the century.

"We must focus on what we can control inside our business, and work with others to help them reduce emissions from the things that they control," Mr Henry said. The producer, which last month confirmed plans to sell some coal mines, will also focus on "shaping our portfolio over time to benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world including decarbonisation and electrification," he said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

BP books oil tanker for storage at lowest rate this year: sources

Gold at one-week high as weak dollar supports; ECB meet in focus

AGV director in CAD probe unwilling to step down

Oil prices edge up off three-month lows, but demand concerns persist

SCI shares jump on Day 1 of ex-entitlements trade; Sembmarine inches lower

Natural gas getting coal's bad rep in the rich world

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 03:40 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca's asthma drug succeeds late-stage study

[BENGALURU] AstraZeneca said on Thursday its asthma treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal...

Sep 10, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb before key ECB meet

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open Thursday as investors wait to see whether the ECB will indicate a...

Sep 10, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic

[NEW YORK] With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks,...

Sep 10, 2020 03:28 PM
Garage

Indonesia's Waresix closes Series B round, raises US$100m over past year

INDONESIAN logistics tech startup Waresix has closed its Series B funding round, and raised US$100 million over the...

Sep 10, 2020 03:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse to launch digital banking app in Switzerland

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse will launch a digital banking app in October challenging fintechs like Revolut in the Swiss...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.