You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BP acquires majority stake in largest US carbon offset developer

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

BP PLC has acquired a majority stake in the largest US carbon offset developer, Finite Carbon, the oil major said on Wednesday, as part of its climate goals and to develop a new revenue stream.

BP and other European-listed oil and gas peers such as Royal Dutch Shell are betting on an expected rise in carbon credit prices to counter falling fossil fuel profits as the energy transition accelerates.

California-based Finite pays landowners to manage forests, generating carbon offset credits which can be sold to polluters.

The firm expects to generate US$1 billion for landowners over the next 10 years, after a 20-40 per cent cut of the proceeds, its chief executive Sean Carney told Reuters earlier this month.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Finite currently has 50 carbon projects on three million acres in the United States and generated more than US$500 million in revenue for landowners.

BP invested $5 million in Finite Resources - the parent of Finite Carbon - in 2019. The latest acquisition brings Finite Carbon into the oil company's Launchpad division, which builds up businesses that specialise in digital and low-carbon technologies, BP said in a statement, without valuing the deal.

It added that it would help expand Finite's reach into other countries.

"The value of BP is that they have a geospatial team of 30 people... and satellite coverage of the entire world," Finite Carbon president Sean Carney said in an interview.

While more than half of his staff are foresters, "the technology part is something that's kind of new to us".

In California, where the company currently does most of its work, the oil majors and transportation sector are the biggest emitters, according to Mr Carney.

While carbon offsets are largely voluntary, Finite Carbon has become "overwhelmed by all the interest and demand" this year, he said, highlighting the "inevitable" trend toward a price on carbon.

"Forestry and all kinds of land use are inevitably going to be a part of this for a long time."

The BP acquisition may help Finite Carbon to digitise the process of carbon reporting.

Currently, employees from the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company measure trees with tape measures, a laborious undertaking. Digitisation will replace that with satellite surveillance to quantify how much carbon is there.

BP announced earlier this year that it aims to become one of the world's largest renewable power generators, part of a high-profile campaign to steer the company away from its reliance on fossil fuels that emit gases that heat the planet.

The firm plans to increase its renewable power capacity 20-fold by 2030 to 50 gigawatts while reducing its oil output by 40 per cent and diverting more funds to low-carbon investments. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port in talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Oil prices rise on vaccine optimism, weaker dollar

Key oil market themes to watch out for in 2021

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

Climate-innovation accelerator launched by Temasek, DBS, Google and partners

BP takes majority stake in US carbon offset firm Finite Carbon

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress 'closing in' on US$900b Covid-19 aid package

[WASHINGTON] US congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a US$900 billion Covid-19 aid package...

Dec 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab...

Dec 17, 2020 12:04 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence eases from record, remains robust

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence eased slightly in December to the second-best level on record following the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

[DUBAI] Oil giant Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to...

Dec 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Switzerland ready to meet US for talks over currency manipulator label

[ZURICH] The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the US Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for