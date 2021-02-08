 BP enters UK offshore wind sector, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 11:49 PM

[LONDON] British energy major BP on Monday entered the UK offshore wind sector alongside German peer EnBW, after authorities awarded rights to build wind farms to help cut carbon emissions.

The oil giant and German power firm Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg(EnBW) have been selected as preferred bidder for two 60-year leases in the North Sea.

"This marks BP's entry to the UK's offshore wind power sector, currently the largest in the world, and is further progress towards BP rapidly building a world-class wind energy business," a statement said.

"Once operational, this generating capacity would be sufficient to power more than 3.4 million UK households with clean electricity." BP itself is targeting "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050 as part of broader plans to offset declining oil and gas production with greater output from sustainable energy sources, such as electricity and wind.

Monday's announcement was confirmed by the Crown Estate, which manages Queen Elizabeth II's property.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Brent approaches US$60/barrel as supply cuts, stimulus hopes lift prices

China aluminium sector must shut inefficient coal power to meet climate goals: report

Gold eases on higher Treasury yields, rebounding dollar

A new commodities boom beckons when pent-up demand is unleashed

Demand for cheaper batteries in China sends one chemical soaring

Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 10:42 PM
Government & Economy

Myanmar coup leader says public should prioritise facts over feelings

[YANGON] Myanmar's junta leader on Monday called on the public to prioritise facts and not feelings, and said an...

Feb 8, 2021 10:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang gets new orders for 29 vessels worth US$1.3 billion

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding on Monday announced that it had recently secured agreements to build and deliver 29 vessels...

Feb 8, 2021 10:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Golden Energy and Resources appoints new CEO

INTERNATIONAL coal mining and trading company Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) on Monday announced that its...

Feb 8, 2021 10:09 PM
Garage

Prestige Biopharma raises 453 billion won from Korean IPO

SINGAPORE-BASED biotech firm Prestige Biopharma has raised net proceeds of 453 billion won (S$539.9 million) from an...

Feb 8, 2021 09:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Tesla sends bitcoin soaring with US$1.5b investment, payment promise

[LONDON] Tesla said on Monday it had invested around US$1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Yangzijiang gets new orders for 29 vessels worth US$1.3 billion

Golden Energy and Resources appoints new CEO

Prestige Biopharma raises 453 billion won from Korean IPO

Tesla sends bitcoin soaring with US$1.5b investment, payment promise

Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for