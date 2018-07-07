You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BP is front-runner to buy BHP's US shale unit

Sat, Jul 07, 2018 - 7:26 AM

FILES-BRITAIN-ENERGY-OIL-EARNINGS-BUSINESS-BP-100835.jpg
BP Plc has emerged as the front-runner to buy BHP Billiton's onshore oil and gas operations in the US, according to a person familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] BP Plc has emerged as the front-runner to buy BHP Billiton's onshore oil and gas operations in the US, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The London-based oil major has made the highest offer for the assets, which BHP prefers selling in a single package, said the person, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn't public.

A deal hasn't been completed and it could be weeks before an agreement is reached, the person said.

The Australian mining conglomerate, based in Melbourne, received initial offers about two months ago from BP, Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, among others, people familiar with the matter said in June. Those bids valued BHP's US unit at as much as US$9 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BHP announced plans to sell the business about a year ago under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Corp, which had described the company's foray into US oil and gas exploration as an enormous financial bust.

The assets up for grabs include about 800,000 net acres in four US shale basins, including the Permian Basin, one of the most productive oilfields in the world.

BP is among the few oil majors that lack a substantial presence in the Permian, where Exxon Mobil Corp and others have aggressively expanded through acquisitions.

A BP representative declined to comment. Representative for BHP didn't respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported earlier that BP was the lead bidder for the assets after making an offer of more than US$10 billion.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Maybank gives Hyflux till Oct 15 to find Tuaspring buyer

'Sticky' money investors return to once-shunned oil sector

Oil mixed as Saudi output rises, equities rebound

Thyssenkrupp CEO quits under growing shareholder backlash

Asia's oil refiners rush to deal with US-China trade war, looming Iran sanctions

Gold prices steady after Fed minutes

Editor's Choice

ST_20180707_VNRIVER1_4117636.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

BT_20180707_BLURB7COVER_3493061.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Brunch

No small change

Most Read

1 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
2 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
3 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
4 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
5 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yq-redas-06072018_0003.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas

ST_20180707_VNRIVER1_4117636.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

bp_sgprop_060718_16.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Top Stories

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening