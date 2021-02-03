BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

[LONDON] BP on Tuesday reported its first loss in at least a decade, taking a US$5.7 billion loss for the year compared with a US$10 billion profit for 2019. The company said it eked out a US$115 million profit for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-on-year decline of about 95 per cent.

Oswald Clint, an analyst at Bernstein, a market research firm, called the quarterly results "terrible" in a note to clients.

BP blamed a host of factors including low demand for its refined products because of the economic slowdown brought on by the pandemic, as well as low prices for oil and natural gas.

Last year, BP's chief executive, Bernard Looney, announced a shift away from oil and gas toward clean energy like wind, solar and hydrogen. On a call with analysts, though, Mr Looney acknowledged that the payoff from some of these investments would not come until the 2030s and that the company would remain reliant on oil and gas for profit for the next few years.

BP, based in London, is a major oil and gas producer in the United States, but Mr Looney said in an interview that he welcomed the environmentally friendly approach of the Biden administration.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

President Joe Biden's new policies had raised questions about the impact on BP's drilling for oil in the Gulf of Mexico, Mr Looney said, but the administration's interest in clean energy was likely to aid BP's recent investment in offshore wind projects off the east coast of the United States.

NYTimes