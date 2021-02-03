 BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 12:24 AM

[LONDON] BP on Tuesday reported its first loss in at least a decade, taking a US$5.7 billion loss for the year compared with a US$10 billion profit for 2019. The company said it eked out a US$115 million profit for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a year-on-year decline of about 95 per cent.

Oswald Clint, an analyst at Bernstein, a market research firm, called the quarterly results "terrible" in a note to clients.

BP blamed a host of factors including low demand for its refined products because of the economic slowdown brought on by the pandemic, as well as low prices for oil and natural gas.

Last year, BP's chief executive, Bernard Looney, announced a shift away from oil and gas toward clean energy like wind, solar and hydrogen. On a call with analysts, though, Mr Looney acknowledged that the payoff from some of these investments would not come until the 2030s and that the company would remain reliant on oil and gas for profit for the next few years.

BP, based in London, is a major oil and gas producer in the United States, but Mr Looney said in an interview that he welcomed the environmentally friendly approach of the Biden administration.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

President Joe Biden's new policies had raised questions about the impact on BP's drilling for oil in the Gulf of Mexico, Mr Looney said, but the administration's interest in clean energy was likely to aid BP's recent investment in offshore wind projects off the east coast of the United States.

NYTimes

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Exxon posts first annual loss in 40 years on huge writedown

Container crisis upends global food trade

Shaky iron market turns to Vale for final piece of supply puzzle

Africa's pandemic-hit mining sector faces exploration challenge

Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE, reversing Trump

Australia’s Woodside says assessing impact of Myanmar coup on offshore drilling

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment managers denounced Donald Trump's alleged incitement of insurrection as "a betrayal of...

Feb 2, 2021 11:55 PM
Transport

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

[CHICAGO] Harley-Davidson on Tuesday unveiled a five-year turnaround plan to target low double-digit earnings growth...

Feb 2, 2021 11:50 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street continued its rebound on Tuesday following a chaotic week that pitched individual investors...

Feb 2, 2021 11:44 PM
Transport

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for US$1.1b

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies agreed to acquire Drizly, which makes an on-demand alcohol delivery app, for US$1....

Feb 2, 2021 11:24 PM
Consumer

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in fighting Covid-19

[MOSCOW] Scientists gave Russia's Sputnik V vaccine the green light on Tuesday saying it was almost 92 per cent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pfizer sees about US$15b in 2021 sales from Covid-19 vaccine

Exxon posts first annual loss in 40 years on huge writedown

Alibaba beats revenue forecast as Chinese regulators hover

Japfa completes disposal of 80% interest in Greenfields Dairy Singapore

CFM Holdings warns of higher net loss for H1 2021

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for