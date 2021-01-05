You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brazil slowly starts reaping soy in top producer

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 11:15 AM

rk_Brazil-soybean_050121.jpg
The Brazilian soybean harvest started timidly in some areas of top producer Mato Grosso state, especially on farms where growers risked planting it earlier to cultivate cotton afterwards, inside a favorable climate window.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] The Brazilian soybean harvest started timidly in some areas of top producer Mato Grosso state, especially on farms where growers risked planting it earlier to cultivate cotton afterwards, inside a favorable climate window.

According to local farmers, harvesting work is behind last year's pace due to scarce rainfall earlier in the season.

"Producers (harvesting now) sowed soybeans in mid-September, in the dust, when the first rains came," said Bartolomeu Braz, president of grain grower group Aprosoja. "Their interest is not in the first crop, it is in the second crop." Brazil's Amaggi farming group already started collecting beans in the Sapezal region, according to a company representative, who said that 31,400 hectares were sown in the Tucunaré farm, where harvesters are already plucking the plants.

Fazenda Água Quente, also owned by Amaggi, will start harvesting on Tuesday.

Irregular rains pose a threat to Brazil's soy yields and output this season, but it is not too late for farmers who sowed seeds later in the season. "Rain is essential in January and February as it will determine the productivity of crop," Aprosoja's Mr Braz said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Eder Bueno, a farmer in Ipiranga do Norte, said he had expected to start harvesting by Jan 10, but work got delayed until at least Jan 25. Because of scarce rains, there was not enough water to fill in the beans, with losses likely in some regions, he said.

Mato Grosso state had collected 25 per cent of the planted soybean area through the end of January in the last year, but that will not be repeated this season.

"This year there will be harvesting delays," said Endrigo Dalcin, a farmer in the east of Mato Grosso. "Our yields will fall from levels seen last year."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Satellite alerts seen helping fight deforestation in Africa

Argentine corn export suspension not expected to lower local food prices: meat chamber

Hyflux's judicial managers to hold virtual townhall on Jan 14

Oil slides with US stocks as Opec+ delays output decision

Opec+ warns of risk to oil recovery as group plots next move

'A slap in the face': The pandemic disrupts young oil careers

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 11:21 AM
Energy & Commodities

Satellite alerts seen helping fight deforestation in Africa

[LONDON] A system using satellite data to send free alerts when trees are destroyed has been linked to a significant...

Jan 5, 2021 11:16 AM
Stocks

NYSE says it no longer intends to move forward with delisting three Chinese telcos

[NEW NORK] The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting of...

Jan 5, 2021 11:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

Argentine corn export suspension not expected to lower local food prices: meat chamber

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina's recently announced suspension of corn exports will not have its intended effect, which...

Jan 5, 2021 11:03 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan in talks with China bank on wealth venture

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co is seeking to establish another Chinese joint venture in wealth management as the...

Jan 5, 2021 10:58 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines' December inflation accelerates to 3.5% y-o-y

[MANILA] Philippine annual inflation picked up faster than expected to 3.5 per cent in December, driven by the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Gojek in talks with Tokopedia for US$18b merger: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for