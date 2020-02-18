You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brazil's soybean crop 'exceptional' as harvesting progresses - AgRural

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 11:27 AM

nz_soybean_180252.jpg
Brazilian soybean production in the 2019/2020 cycle is expected to reach a record of 125.6 million tonnes, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, as more than a fifth of the planted area has now been harvested.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SAO PAULO]  Brazilian soybean production in the 2019/2020 cycle is expected to reach a record of 125.6 million tonnes, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, as more than a fifth of the planted area has now been harvested.

The estimate was revised from 123.9 million tonnes in January, when harvesting was still in the early stages.

Brazil has collected 21 per cent of the total soybean area so far in the season, below the 36 per cent level seen in the same period a year ago and in line with a five-year average.

If the current projection is achieved, Brazil, the world's largest exporter and also the largest producer of the oilseeds in the 2019/20 cycle, will add more than 10 million tonnes to last year's production, which official estimates pegged at 115 million tonnes.

"An exceptional Brazilian harvest," analyst Adriano Gomes told Reuters in a telephone interview.

SEE ALSO

Uber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees

Regarding Rio Grande do Sul, AgRural expects a reduction in productivity in that key state due to dry weather will be compensated by strong yields in other regions.

AgRural is projecting soybean yields for Rio Grande do Sul at 51 60-kg bags per hectare this year, compared with 55.4 bags in the previous season, according to government estimates.

On the other hand, AgRural forecasts record output in several states including Mato Grosso, Goiás, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina, more than making up for losses in Brazil's southernmost state.

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Mexico's Pemex signs contracts for new oil projects -CEO

Bumitama Agri's Q4 profit up 26% on higher palm oil prices

BHP warns coronavirus could impact demand

France confirms first case of ruinous tomato virus

Oil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern

Extreme weather to overload urban power grids, study shows

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 11:32 AM
Technology

Apple jars investors into coronavirus realities

[HONG KONG] Apple could finally make investors as concerned as the wider population about the latest novel...

Feb 18, 2020 11:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mexico's Pemex signs contracts for new oil projects -CEO

[CIUDAD DEL CARMEN, Mexico] Mexican national oil company Pemex has begun signing contracts with oilfield service...

Feb 18, 2020 11:21 AM
Consumer

Virus outbreak in China threatens global antibiotics supply: European business group

[BEIJING] The world could face a shortage of antibiotics if the pharmaceutical industry's supply problems posed by...

Feb 18, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

China regulator says coronavirus impact on industries to show in Feb

[BEIJING] The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on China's various industries will mainly show up in February, a...

Feb 18, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

Virus travel ban keeps thousands of maids from Hong Kong jobs

[HONG KONG] Mimi Ysulat flew home to the Philippines for her mother's funeral at the end of January. By the time she...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly