 Brent approaches US$60/barrel as supply cuts, stimulus hopes lift prices, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brent approaches US$60/barrel as supply cuts, stimulus hopes lift prices

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 1:24 PM

af_oil_080221.jpg
Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures nearing US$60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures to boost demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures nearing US$60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures to boost demand.

Brent crude for April touched a high of US$59.95 a barrel and was at US$59.91 by 0431 GMT, up 57 cents, or 1 per cent.

Front-month prices last hit US$60 on Feb 20, 2020.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 59 cents, or 1 per cent, to US$57.44 a barrel, the highest since January last year.

Saudi Arabia's pledge of extra supply cuts in February and March on the back of reductions by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, is helping to balance global markets and support prices.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a sign that prompt supplies are tightening, the six-month Brent spread LCOc1-LCOc7 settled at US$2.33 on Friday after hitting a high of US$2.44, its widest in a year.

OCBC's economist Howie Lee said world's top exporter Saudi Arabia sent a "very bullish signal" last week when it kept monthly crude prices to Asia unchanged despite expectations of small cuts.

"I don't think anybody dares to short the market when Saudi is like this," he added.

Investors, focused on oil demand recovery forecast by analysts to take place in the second half this year, are overlooking short-term weakness in demand right now caused by anti-coronavirus lockdowns across parts of Europe and Asia, Lee said.

A weaker dollar against most currencies on Monday also supported commodities, with dollar-denominated commodities becoming more affordable to holders of other currencies.

"A weak US jobs report boosted hopes of further stimulus measures," ANZ analysts said, adding that energy products and industrial metals benefited from an increased appetite for risk among investors.

Stronger crude prices are, meanwhile, encouraging US producers to increase output.

The US oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose to its highest since May last week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China aluminium sector must shut inefficient coal power to meet climate goals: report

Gold eases on higher Treasury yields, rebounding dollar

A new commodities boom beckons when pent-up demand is unleashed

Demand for cheaper batteries in China sends one chemical soaring

Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet

Mongolia seeking pact with Rio Tinto to end copper mine expansion: FT

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 01:34 PM
Government & Economy

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

THE cumulative number of local hires supported by the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) rose to 110,000 in October, the...

Feb 8, 2021 01:22 PM
SME

Accounting firms, professionals to get S$8m lifeline to cope with Covid-19 impact

[SINGAPORE] Accounting firms and professionals here will soon be able to tap an S$8 million support package to...

Feb 8, 2021 01:20 PM
Real Estate

Marina Bay 24-bedroom penthouse collection for sale at S$138m

FIVE penthouses at the 99-year leasehold Marina Bay Residences have been put on the market collectively, with an...

Feb 8, 2021 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters

[BANGKOK] Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw used water cannon on Monday against protesters demonstrating against...

Feb 8, 2021 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's service sector sentiment worsens in January

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index fell in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, with the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Australia urges calm over AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after South Africa suspends use

China aluminium sector must shut inefficient coal power to meet climate goals: report

Gold eases on higher Treasury yields, rebounding dollar

Singtel launches zero-rated gaming bundles for 'League of Legends: Wild Rift'

Govt 'will try our best' to support all local firms that want to upgrade: Chan Chun Sing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for