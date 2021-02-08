Brent approaches US$60/barrel as supply cuts, stimulus hopes lift prices

Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures nearing US$60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures to boost demand.

Brent crude for April touched a high of US$59.95 a barrel and was at US$59.91 by 0431 GMT, up 57 cents, or 1 per cent.

Front-month prices last hit US$60 on Feb 20, 2020.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 59 cents, or 1 per cent, to US$57.44 a barrel, the highest since January last year.

Saudi Arabia's pledge of extra supply cuts in February and March on the back of reductions by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, is helping to balance global markets and support prices.

In a sign that prompt supplies are tightening, the six-month Brent spread LCOc1-LCOc7 settled at US$2.33 on Friday after hitting a high of US$2.44, its widest in a year.

OCBC's economist Howie Lee said world's top exporter Saudi Arabia sent a "very bullish signal" last week when it kept monthly crude prices to Asia unchanged despite expectations of small cuts.

"I don't think anybody dares to short the market when Saudi is like this," he added.

Investors, focused on oil demand recovery forecast by analysts to take place in the second half this year, are overlooking short-term weakness in demand right now caused by anti-coronavirus lockdowns across parts of Europe and Asia, Lee said.

A weaker dollar against most currencies on Monday also supported commodities, with dollar-denominated commodities becoming more affordable to holders of other currencies.

"A weak US jobs report boosted hopes of further stimulus measures," ANZ analysts said, adding that energy products and industrial metals benefited from an increased appetite for risk among investors.

Stronger crude prices are, meanwhile, encouraging US producers to increase output.

The US oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose to its highest since May last week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes.

