You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brent crude falls on renewed lockdowns, stronger dollar

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 6:05 AM

rk_oilrefinery_120121.jpg
Oil prices steadied on Monday after strong gains last week, as tough coronavirus lockdowns around the world renewed concerns about global fuel demand, while a stronger US dollar also weighed on prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices steadied on Monday after strong gains last week, as tough coronavirus lockdowns around the world renewed concerns about global fuel demand, while a stronger US dollar also weighed on prices.

Brent fell 33 cents to settle at US$55.66 a barrel, after bouncing off the session low of US$54.99. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose a cent to settle at US$52.25 a barrel.

"The renewed concerns about demand due to very high numbers of new corona cases and further mobility restrictions, plus the stronger US dollar, are generating selling pressure," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Despite strict national lockdowns, Britain is facing the worst weeks of the pandemic, and in Germany cases are still rising.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in virus infections in more than five months, authorities said, as new infections rose in Hebei, which surrounds the capital, Beijing.

In Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital and epicentre of the new outbreak, people and vehicles are barred from leaving, as authorities seek to rein in the spread.

A stronger dollar, supported by hopes for more stimulus to boost the world's largest economy, also weighed on oil prices. Oil is usually priced in dollars, so a stronger dollar makes crude more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

Monday's losses follow a strong week for oil prices. Brent and WTI rose around 8 per cent last week, supported by Saudi Arabia's pledge for a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March as part of a deal for most Opec+ producers to hold production steady.

"Although oil prices are declining today, the Saudi move is still keeping them at quite high levels," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy's head of oil markets. "Today the correction is not massive, rather a logical adjustment caused by some bearish demand signals and by a strengthening US dollar."

The Saudi cut is expected to bring the oil market into deficit for most of 2021 even though lockdowns are hitting demand, analysts said.

Brent could rise to US$65 per barrel by summer 2021, Goldman Sachs said, driven by Saudi cuts and the implications of a shift in power to the Democrats in the United States.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Fortress Minerals soars 19.6% on earnings jump, proposed acquisition

DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy', lowers target price

Engie and Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

Chevron says repairs underway at Australia's Gorgon LNG Train 1 after weld quality issues

Ship orders slump 50% with owners unsure which green fuel to use

OCBC launches solar panel consumer loan for landed property homeowners

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine immunity to stay at least a year

[BENGALURU] Immunity from Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine should last at least a year, the company said on Monday at...

Jan 12, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns

[WASHINGTON] Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, resigned on Monday amid rising...

Jan 12, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Dutch customs seize sandwiches from UK passengers after Brexit

[THE HAGUE] Dutch customs officials have been filmed confiscating sandwiches and other food from passengers on a...

Jan 12, 2021 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

WHO rules out Covid herd immunity this year

[GENEVA] Scientists at the World Health Organization warned on Monday that mass vaccinations would not bring about...

Jan 12, 2021 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Twitter's 'problematic' Trump ban troubles Europe

[PARIS] Twitter's decision to impose a permanent ban on US President Donald Trump's account has sparked some...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for