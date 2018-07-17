You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brent oil falls 4% to 3-month low as supply outage concerns ease

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 6:40 AM

[NEW YORK] Oil prices slumped more than 4 per cent on Monday, with Brent reaching a three-month low, as Libyan ports reopened and traders eyed potential supply increases by Russia and other producers.

Brent crude futures fell US$3.49 to settle at US$71.84 a barrel, a 4.63 per cent loss, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell US$2.95 to settle at US$68.06 a barrel, a 4.15 per cent loss.

Brent's dive pushed it to a session low of US$71.52 during the session, its lowest since mid-April.

Falling prices offset gains late last week caused by supply outages in Libya, a labor dispute in Norway and unrest in Iraq.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Russia and other oil producers could raise output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) or more if shortages hit the market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

Also weighing on futures were reports the United States could tap its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which would add supply to the market.

Concerns over China's second-quarter GDP growth also was negative for prices during Monday's session. The country's economy expanded at a slower pace as Beijing's efforts to contain debt hurt activity, while June factory output growth weakened to a two-year low in a worrying sign for investment and exporters as a trade war with the United States intensified.

"The GDP missing a little bit psychologically was a warning sign that China is doing OK now, but not quite as strong as expected," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

SPOTLIGHT ON SUPPLY

Production in Libya remained under threat. While its ports are reopening, output at Libya's Sharara oilfield was expected to fall by at least 160,000 bpd after two workers were abducted by an unknown group, the National Oil Corporation said on Saturday.

On July 11, the NOC said four export terminals were being reopened after eastern factions handed over the ports, while a lengthy shutdown at El Feel oilfield in the southwest also ended. Two days later, output at the nearby 300,000 bpd Sharara was slashed.

In Norway, a strike by offshore oil and gas workers accelerated on Monday when hundreds more walked out in a dispute over pay and pensions after employers failed to respond to union demands for a new offer.

Two protesters in Iraq died on Sunday in clashes with security forces in the town of Samawa amid anger in southern cities over public services and corruption. Demonstrations have yet to affect crude production.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday the United States' aim was to squeeze Iranian oil exports "to zero."

Mr Mnuchin said Washington wanted to avoid disrupting markets and would in some cases consider waivers, but it had been made clear to allies it expects them to enforce sanctions against Iran.

Mr Mnuchin is expected to head to India to discuss sanctions; the country is a prominent importer of Iranian crude, but officials there have said it will reduce those purchases. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

BlackGold distances itself from Indonesian corruption case

Oil prices slide as supply fears ease

Saudis offer extra oil in Asia as Opec leader pumps more

Europe's blistering heatwave is ruining this year's harvest

Gold prices buoyed by weaker US dollar, Asian stocks

High-grade iron ore may spike to US$100 a tonne

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 China June property investment growth slows to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_VMCHINA17_3502349.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

China posts slower Q2 growth amid trade tensions

BT_20180717_GCRAFFLES17_3502394.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical Group unit enters integrated shield market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening