You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brent oil up 6% in one week on fears of US attack on Iran

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 8:41 PM

[LONDON] Brent oil rallied above US$65 per barrel and was set to notch up a 6 per cent gain this week on fears of a US military attack on Iran that would disrupt flows from the Middle East, which provides more than a fifth of the world's oil output.

Brent crude was up US$1.02, or 1.6 per cent, at US$65.47 a barrel by 1038 GMT. The global benchmark jumped 4.3 per cent on Thursday and was up around 6 per cent for the week, in its first weekly gain in five weeks.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 58 US cents, or one per cent, at US$57.63 a barrel. The US benchmark surged 5.4 per cent on Thursday and was on track for a 10 per cent increase this week.

"Crude prices are spiking on increased Middle East tensions after Iran shot down a US drone in what the US claims is international airspace," said Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Iran said it had shot the drone over its territory.

Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had received a message from US President Donald Trump through Oman overnight warning that a US attack on Iran was imminent.

The officials said they had responded by saying that any attack would have regional and international consequences. They also said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was against talks but said they would convey the US message to him.

The New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources, that Trump had approved military strikes against Iran but pulled back from launching the attacks.

Tensions have been on the rise because US sanctions on Iran have severely reduced oil exports from Opec's third largest producer and Washington has blamed Tehran, which denies any role, for a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

"There is no doubt that a severe disruption to the transit of oil through this vulnerable route would be extremely serious," said consultancy FGE Energy in a note.

The demand-side outlook has also improved, said Jefferies, with appetite for risk assets rising after the European and the US central banks signalled possible rate cuts this week.

A weaker greenback tends to support oil prices because crude is usually priced in dollars.

Another macroeconomic factor supporting prices is the plan by Beijing and Washington to resume talks to resolve a trade tariff war that has hit economic growth prospects.

"Trade anxiety has died down, pushing energy prices higher as global growth will not be pressured by a prolonged tariff war," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Concern about slowing economic growth and a US-China trade dispute had pulled oil lower in recent weeks. That came after Brent reached a 2019-high above US$75 in April.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold tops US$1,400 on weak US dollar and geopolitical, economic worries

Oil racks up more gains on US-Iran tensions, Asian markets dip

China coal hub Shanxi slams 7 cities for pollution spike in 2019

Gold scales near six-year peak on dovish Federal Reserve signals

ASL Marine's controlling Ang family U-turn on intention to fully subscribe to rights issue

Oil jumps 5% on Iran tension, potential US Federal Reserve rate cut

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
4 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
5 Price of electric cars still shocking

Must Read

AK_cbd2_2106.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

office.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan

Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Singapore Airlines, other carriers avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US regulator's order

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening