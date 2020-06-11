Britain goes record two months without coal power

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
BRITAIN has gone a record two months without burning coal, the longest the dirtiest fossil fuel has not been used for power since the start of the Industrial Revolution.
It has been more than 60 days since the last coal generator came off the UK's power network. The fuel's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes