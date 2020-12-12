You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Britain vows to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 6:53 AM

[LONDON] Britain is to end government funding for fossil fuel projects overseas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, on the eve of an international climate change summit.

Mr Johnson announced a halt to funding of new crude oil, gas and coal projects before opening the Climate Ambition Summit co-hosted by Britain, the United Nations and France on Saturday.

"I'm pleased to say today that the UK will end taxpayer support for fossil fuel projects overseas as soon as possible," Mr Johnson said in a statement released by his office.

Britain has been criticised for sending billions of pounds abroad to help extract and refine fossil fuels and build power stations.

It has promised to end this soon, while saying there will be "very limited exceptions".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Calling time on financing overseas fossil fuel projects really is a welcome move," said the policy director at Greenpeace UK, Doug Parr.

Christian Aid's head of campaigns and UK advocacy Pete Moorey said to tackle the climate crisis, 80 per cent of known fossil fuels needed to be left in the ground.

"The UK government is right to heed this warning and end support for fossil fuels overseas," he added.

"Developing countries need investment to leapfrog the dirty energy that has led us into this crisis and access the clean renewable that can both accelerate their development and tackle the climate emergency."

Downing Street said it intends to implement the policy by November next year, when Britain will host the UN summit on climate change COP26, in Glasgow.

'UNACCEPTABLY HIGH'

Over the last four years, the British government "supported £21 billion (S$37.4 billion) of UK oil and gas exports through trade promotion and export finance", it added.

Britain has been criticised by watchdogs and activists including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg for financing dirty energy projects abroad.

UK Export Finance (UKEF), a government department, provides British companies with export credit guarantees to help them trade overseas.

In 2019, an Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) report concluded that UKEF's support for fossil fuel energy projects was "unacceptably high" in developing countries.

It said Britain had supported projects worth £2.6 billion between 2013 and 2018, most in "low and middle-income countries".

By contrast, just £104 million went on renewable energy projects, it said, recommending an end of support for new fossil fuel projects by the end of next year.

The prime minister in January announced an immediate end to support of coal mining and coal-powered power stations abroad in developing countries.

Britain is not alone among wealthy nations in backing such projects abroad under the radar.

A study released in January by the market monitor Oil Change International and Friends of the Earth America found that export credit agencies of G-20 countries provide more than 10 times as much state-backed financing to oil, gas and coal projects abroad as they do to renewable energy schemes.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil pulls back amid New York coronavirus curbs, gains for sixth week

Why green hydrogen is finally getting its day in the sun

Olam issues 7b yen of sustainability-linked notes

Gold inches up as weaker dollar outweighs US stimulus worries

Engie-backed EVBox to go public in US$1.4b TPG Spac deal

Aramco hires Moelis to raise billions from asset sales

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 12, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely': British PM Johnson

[LONDON] Britain is likely to complete its journey out of the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal,...

Dec 12, 2020 06:46 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares break five-week winning streak; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

[BENGALURU] European shares slipped on Friday, ending an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the...

Dec 12, 2020 06:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil pulls back amid New York coronavirus curbs, gains for sixth week

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled lower on Friday, as demand worries due to new coronavirus-related restrictions on...

Dec 12, 2020 06:39 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end mostly down on stimulus stalemate

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower on Friday on disappointment over the lack of progress on a US...

Dec 11, 2020 10:52 PM
Life & Culture

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

[LONDON] Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses and best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for