You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Britain's fraud office opens Glencore bribery investigation

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 11:50 PM

file6ud5quverrt5nqv8471.jpg
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into Glencore over suspicions of bribery, it said on Thursday, adding to the legal woes of one of the world's biggest commodity traders.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into Glencore over suspicions of bribery, it said on Thursday, adding to the legal woes of one of the world's biggest commodity traders.

Since July last year, Glencore has been subject to a US Department of Justice enquiry in connection with corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria.

Britain's SFO on Thursday said it was also investigating the conduct of Glencore businesses, its officials, employees, agents and associated persons, without commenting further.

Glencore, which has operations in over 150 countries, said it would cooperate with the investigation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company's shares were trading 7 per cent lower at 221.60 pence by 1439 GMT, the biggest decline among London's blue-chip stocks .

SEE ALSO

Glencore CEO to deliver management transition 'shortly'

Over the course of this year, Glencore's shares have fallen more than 20 per cent, pressured by broader concerns about safety and sustainability in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

CEO Ivan Glasenberg told investors earlier this week he expected to step down next year once a new management team is in place.

Analyst Paul Gait at Bernstein said the SFO action would inevitably add to Glencore's problems, but it was not yet clear whether it was "genuinely incremental or just the SFO piggybacking on the DoJ". 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Asia coffee: Sluggish trade in Vietnam on low prices, Indonesia quiet

Gold prices gain on mixed US-China trade signals

Petrobras says it may divest billions more than forecast

China hot-rolled steel coil rises for 6th day amid falling inventories

Exxon's Texas refinery shuts large crude unit to repair leak

Petrobras plans US$34b in dividends by 2024 as debt shrinks

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders rebound in Oct; shipments unchanged

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rebounded in October after two straight monthly declines, lifted by rising...

Dec 5, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

EU leaders push for rapid post-Brexit talks

[BRUSSELS] EU leaders will task European negotiators to prepare trade talks with Britain as soon as possible,...

Dec 5, 2019 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher for second straight session

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher for the second straight session on Thursday on brighter hopes of...

Dec 5, 2019 10:37 PM
Government & Economy

Pelosi instructs House panel to draft articles of impeachment against Trump

[WASHINGTON] US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House...

Dec 5, 2019 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims drop to seven-month low

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly