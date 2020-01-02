You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Britain's zero-carbon power outstrips fossil fuels in 2019

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN, the birthplace of coal power, produced more electricity from zero-carbon sources such as wind, solar and nuclear than from fossil fuel plants for the first time in 2019, National Grid said on Wednesday.

Having built the world's first coal-fired power plant in the 1880s, coal became Britain's dominant electricity source and a major economic driver for the next century. But last year, Britain became the first G-7 country to commit to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and in November will host the United Nations' international climate talks in Glasgow.

"As we enter a new decade, this truly is a historic moment," said National Grid chief executive John Pettigrew, referring to the company's latest data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The data shows wind, solar, hydro, nuclear and imports produced about 48.5 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2019 while fossil fuels such as coal and gas contributed about 43 per cent. The rest came from biomass.

SEE ALSO

Huge power outage creates travel mayhem in Britain

The increase in zero-carbon power marks a huge shift from almost two decades ago when fossil fuels provided about three-quarters of the country's electricity.

The shift has been mainly due to a rapid increase in Britain's renewable power capacity, with wind, solar and hydro producing more than a quarter of the country's electricity in 2019, up from only 2.3 per cent in 1990. This figure is expected to continue to grow as more large offshore wind farms are built.

The National Grid data shows that 8 per cent of Britain's electricity came from imports from Europe via interconnectors with France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland. About 66 per cent of these imports came from zero-carbon generation. The data confirmed expectations for growth in low-carbon power published by National Grid in mid-2019, based on data for the first five months of the year.

Britain's windy coastlines in particular have proved to be an ideal host for large wind projects. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Europe's largest poultry producer Poland hit by bird flu outbreak on turkey farms

Weaker dollar helps to seal best year for gold since 2010

Metals upswing hangs on US-China trade truce

Oil posts biggest yearly rise since 2016 on supply cuts, US-China trade deal

Gold gains, set for biggest yearly rise since 2010

Oil posts biggest yearly rise since 2016

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 05:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Europe's largest poultry producer Poland hit by bird flu outbreak on turkey farms

[WARSAW] Bird flu has been detected in turkeys in eastern Poland, authorities said on Wednesday, and local media...

Jan 1, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp charts plan for new decade to 2030

KEPPEL Corporation is drawing up a plan for the new decade leading up to 2030, one that may involve shedding non-...

Jan 1, 2020 05:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Shanghai Turbo unit awarded compensation in suit against ex-director

SHANGHAI Turbo Enterprises' subsidiary, Changzhou 3D Technological Complete Set Equipment, has been awarded 504,300...

Jan 1, 2020 04:55 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE board changes take effect, with Stephen Riady becoming CEO

OUE's long-time CEO Thio Gim Hock has retired while Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady and his son step up, amid other...

Jan 1, 2020 04:24 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS revises certain terms for its Multiplier savings account

DBS has revised a couple of its terms for its flagship savings account - the DBS Multiplier - for the new year.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly