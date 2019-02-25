You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Canada's Barrick Gold in hostile bid for rival Newmont

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 10:41 PM

doc748gicba14g1g8mkw1sv_doc746zsnsap1s1icjm3crf.jpg
Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow called the proposal "logical and long overdue."
REUTERS

[TORONTO] Canadian mining company Barrick Gold on Monday launched a hostile bid worth around US$18 billion for American rival Newmont Mining.

Toronto-based Barrick said in a statement that it had made "a proposal to the Newmont Mining Corporation... to merge with Newmont in an all-share transaction."

The combination of the world's biggest gold miners would create a juggernaut worth an estimated US$42 billion.

Barrick is proposing a share swap of 2.5694 Barrick shares for each one of Newmont, which would give the Canadian firm 55.9 per cent of the newly created entity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow called the proposal "logical and long overdue."

"A combination of Barrick and Newmont would represent a unique, once in a lifetime opportunity to create the unrivalled leader in the gold sector and generate significant - and in our industry, unparalleled - value creation for our shareholders," Mr Bristow said in a letter to Newmont's board of directors.

The companies had flirted with the idea of merging five years ago, but talks fell apart over who would lead the combined firm and where to locate its headquarters - Toronto or Denver.

Barrick last week confirmed it was considering another effort.

The industry has been consolidating as gold mines around the world get depleted, driving up costs and encouraging companies to come together in mergers and alliances.

In January, Colorado-based Newmont announced a US$10 billion stock deal for another Canadian mining company, Vancouver-based Goldcorp, in a move to leapfrog Barrick as top gold miner.

That acquisition - which is expected to close in the second quarter - came only three months after Barrick agreed to buy Britain's Randgold Resources in a US$5.4 billion deal.

Mr Bristow said the combination makes sense, noting that the firms have "highly complementary" neighbouring operations in Nevada.

If the merger goes through, it will produce a global gold and copper giant with mines in Latin America, the United States, Africa and Australia.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Hong Kong's CLP aims to start building LNG terminal at year-end

Mercuria crude-trading boss retires with a warning for industry

UAE light oil posts longest discount run since 2017 as Asian buyers switch

Corn, poultry 'on table' during China talks, says US Agriculture Secretary Perdue

Oil prices firm on hopes for US, China trade deal

Vitol expects oil prices to rally further

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
3 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
4 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_250219_95.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts 2019 headline inflation forecast as January reading eases to 0.4%

doc748cy6ix4151gcsybo8i_doc6v0ear56yqhoxvyxowd.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc748d0tjtshl10dc64p93_doc72b03pxmc1jtw1gnoou.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove launches collective sale at reserve price of S$1.86b

Feb 25, 2019
Garage

Validus raises S$20.5m in Series B funds, partners Triputra’s Rachmat family in Indonesia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening