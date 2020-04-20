You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Canada's Couche-Tard halts S$7.97b bid for Caltex Australia on coronavirus uncertainty

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 12:51 PM

[BENGALURU] Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard said it has decided not to proceed with an A$8.8 billion (S$7.97billion) takeover bid for Caltex Australia Ltd due to economic uncertainties posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Couche-Tard said in a statement it may re-engage with the Australian convenience store, petrol station and refinery company once there is sufficient clarity on the global outlook.

In a separate statement, Caltex said it remained well-positioned as an independent business, but would be willing to consider any future approach.

Couche-Tard raised its offer in mid-February, while privately-owned UK convenience store retailer EG Group made a rival offer of A$3.9 billion in cash for Caltex's convenience stores plus shares in a spin-off company made up of its refining and fuel distribution assets.

Couche-Tard said that while it has secured all necessary financing and Caltex remains an important part of its Asia Pacific expansion strategy, it was not in a position to make a revised proposal at this time.

SEE ALSO

Chinese oil refiners snap up bargains as activity resumes

"Our current plan would be to re-engage the process once there is sufficient clarity as to the global outlook, and the work done to date should mean that we will be able to quickly formalize our proposal at that time," Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Couche-Tard, said.

As a big supplier of jet fuel in Australia, Caltex has been hit particularly hard by airlines grounding their fleets.

Caltex, however, said that it was ready to weather market uncertainties owing to cost cutting measures, while lower crude prices were also expected to reduce its working capital requirements.

"We remain confident in the strength of Caltex as an independent business, and should we receive an approach in the future would be willing to consider it on its merits," Caltex Chairman Steven Gregg said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold falls on firm dollar, US economy re-open hopes

Chinese oil refiners snap up bargains as activity resumes

Japanese-backed Australian LNG import project wins fresh NSW approval

Crops rot as Italian farmers hit by virus, drought

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Sunpower to 'hold', warns of potential share dilution

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equities mixed

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 20, 2020 12:46 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's FDI declines 9.2% in Q1 due to virus pandemic

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's incoming foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter shrank 9.2 per cent from a year...

Apr 20, 2020 12:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold falls on firm dollar, US economy re-open hopes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday, as the US dollar firmed and as investors...

Apr 20, 2020 12:40 PM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese oil refiners snap up bargains as activity resumes

[HONG KONG] Chinese refiners are snapping up low-price oil from all over the world as Asia's largest economy emerges...

Apr 20, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

With virus 'under control', Germany begins opening up

[BERLIN] Germany takes its first steps back towards normality on Monday, with smaller shops in some regions opening...

Apr 20, 2020 12:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

Japanese-backed Australian LNG import project wins fresh NSW approval

[MELBOURNE] A Japanese-backed consortium has won state approval for changes in its plan to import liquefied natural...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.