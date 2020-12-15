You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Caribbean refinery sells first product after yearlong delay

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 12:21 PM

[NEW YORK] Caribbean refinery Limetree Bay Ventures sold the first oil product to a buyer in the Gulf Coast on Monday, according to a shipbroking source and Refintiv Eikon data, nearly a year after the long-shuttered facility was expected to restart.

Oil major BP Plc took delivery of approximately 216,000 barrels of naphtha, a product used as a solvent as well as a raw material for conversion to gasoline, in Beaumont, Texas, on Monday, according to the data and source.

The refinery, located in St Croix, US Virgin Islands, is still struggling to bring certain units online that are necessary for production of cleaner fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

A spokeswoman from Limetree Bay declined to comment. BP did not respond to a request for comment.

The refinery's owner, Limetree Bay Ventures, has spent at least US$2.7 billion on the restart, hoping to tap rising demand for low-sulfur fuels and markets in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its goal is to process about 210,000 barrels of crude per day, but the Covid-19 pandemic has crushed refining margins globally.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The refinery faced numerous delays with restart. BP agreed to supply the refinery's crude and market the fuels produced in anticipation of a late 2019 startup. However, BP could terminate that contract if the plant cannot reach a certain production target by year-end, the people said.

The refinery had been idled since 2012, an unusually long period of time for a plant of its size and complexity to be idled before restarting under new ownership.

Limetree owners EIG Global Energy Partners and Arclight Capital Partners embarked on the overhaul in expectation of a surge in demand for marine fuels that complies with new maritime rules for low sulfur content. BP's investment was to be repaid from product sales.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold firms as US stimulus progress weighs on dollar

George Gero, an 'institution' of gold industry, dies at 84

GIC invests US$200m in Sinopec Green

Australia says China coal ban would be clear WTO breach

WTO fails to net deal to halt over-fishing before deadline

ExxonMobil pledges emissions cut as investor campaign targets board

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 12:21 PM
Real Estate

China's Nov property investment growth slows as land purchases weaken

[BEIJING] China's November property investment grew at a slower pace, as regulators stepped up scrutiny on the most...

Dec 15, 2020 12:21 PM
Garage

Singapore VC firm 1982 Ventures invests in Vietnam's Homebase

REAL estate tech company Homebase has bagged funding from Singapore-based 1982 Ventures, alongside other venture...

Dec 15, 2020 12:18 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold firms as US stimulus progress weighs on dollar

[BENGALURU] Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, though the start of Covid-19 vaccinations...

Dec 15, 2020 11:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

George Gero, an 'institution' of gold industry, dies at 84

[NEW YORK] George Gero, a financial adviser known throughout the gold industry, who claimed he traded one of the...

Dec 15, 2020 11:42 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fall as virus surge leads to new lockdowns

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fell across the board on Tuesday as surging virus infections force governments to impose...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Cyclical stocks linked to domestic consumption expected to benefit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for