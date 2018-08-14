You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Caspian Sea littoral states sign pact to divide sea and its resources

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Moscow

THE five countries with shorelines on the Caspian Sea agreed on Sunday to a formula for dividing up the world's largest inland body of water and its potentially vast oil and gas resources.

The leaders of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which the Kremlin said in a statement "reflected a balance of interests" of the seashore nations.

Landlocked and less salty than an ocean, the Caspian Sea was regarded by Iran and the Soviet Union - until the Soviet collapse - as a lake, with a border neatly dividing the two countries' territories.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But when new bordering nations emerged, they sought either their own zones of Caspian territory or a new approach to governing the sea that would classify it as international water with territorial zones and neutral areas.

The pact signed at a summit in Kazakhstan on Sunday takes both approaches in a compromise treating the surface as international water and dividing the seabed into territorial zones.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told reporters, however, that dividing the seabed's mineral wealth would require additional agreements.

Russia, the sea's main naval power, had opposed splitting the Caspian into national territories that would have confined its own navy to a north-western corner.

Sunday's agreement potentially opens the sea for underwater oil and natural gas pipelines, which Russia had opposed, ostensibly on environmental grounds, though it has built such pipes in the Black and Baltic seas.

Only nations whose seabed territories are crossed by the pipelines would have to agree to lay the new pipelines, the convention says, though all five states could have a say on environmental protections. NYTIMES

Energy & Commodities

CSE Global posts Q2 net profit of S$4.3m

Oil holds steady as Iran rules out talks with US before it reimposes sanctions

CEO of Algerian state energy firm appoints new leadership team

CSE Global posts Q2 net profit of S$4.3 million

Oil falls on trade dispute; Iran sanctions tighten outlook

Russia agrees with four nations to divide resources beneath Caspian Sea

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
5 Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

sg3.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening