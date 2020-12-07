You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Cheap platinum back in vogue as Chinese buyers tap cash hoards

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

EVEN before the release of the next James Bond film - No Time to Die - Swiss watchmaker Omega is offering a platinum-gold version of the Seamaster Diver 300M that actor Daniel Craig wears when playing 007.

The 51,700 Swiss franc (S$77,380) time piece - made 95 per cent from platinum - underlines a renaissance in demand for the silvery-white metal. Omega isn't the only luxury goods maker to note the trend, with interest in high-end watches helping to almost double platinum-jewellery demand in Europe in the third quarter from the preceding three months.

That's helping platinum to make a comeback, after languishing behind gold and palladium for most of the year: its relative value is part of its appeal. Platinum posted its biggest monthly gain in November since 2008 amid a revival in investor buying. Jewellery purchases are being driven by demand in China, where wealthy consumers are starting to make emotional purchases with cash hoarded during the pandemic.

"We have observed that Covid has resulted in a re-evaluation of love gifting," said Trevor Raymond, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC). "Platinum has been very strongly associated with love gifting, globally and in China."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The WPIC expects China's platinum jewellery consumption to rise by 13 per cent next year, the first increase since 2013 and climbing above sales both this year and in 2019. The widening price differential with gold over most of this year has also spurred buying.

"Platinum is more competitive," said Michael Xue, chairman of Shenzhen Bofook Jewellery Co, a Chinese jewellery maker that specialises in working with the metal. "Gold prices have increased way too much since the pandemic."

Bofook said its platinum jewellery sales jumped 20 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Now prices are rising too. Platinum has almost doubled from a mid-March low, with a 25 per cent surge since the beginning of November. But at US$1,060 an ounce, it's still much less pricey than gold, which was trading above US$1,800. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil from US-sanctioned producers becoming less taboo in Asia

Dispute at Opec puts UAE's ambitions on display

Opec wrangle puts UAE's ambitions on display

Glencore's billionaire boss picks his look-a-like replacement

Coal mine accident in China's Chongqing kills 18

Malaysian goldsmiths mould a profit out of pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 6, 2020 10:16 PM
Garage

Wireless comms firm Whizspace secures 6m yuan for China expansion

WHIZSPACE, a Singapore-based startup specialising in wireless communications, has raised six million yuan (S$1.2...

Dec 6, 2020 09:27 PM
Companies & Markets

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

THE Australian unit of The Hour Glass has entered an agreement to acquire a freehold property located at 139 Collins...

Dec 6, 2020 08:08 PM
Real Estate

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

KI RESIDENCES at Brookvale, the condo developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Development, has sold 143 out of 660...

Dec 6, 2020 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Alita Resources creditor Austroid Corp appoints administrator for restructuring

AUSTROID Corp, the secured creditor of Alita Corp, has appointed a voluntary administrator to potentially...

Dec 6, 2020 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

WEALTH management platform iFast Corp plans to continue pursuing a digital banking licence both in Singapore and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

MindChamps unit to sell preschool for S$800,000 to Yirong Education

Keppel FELS terminates US$425m contract with Awilco Drilling unit

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for