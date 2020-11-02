You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Chevron aims for Nov restart of LNG production at Australia's Gorgon plant

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 11:02 AM

rk_Chevron_021120.jpg
Chevron Corp said late on Friday it expects liquefied natural gas production at Train 2 of its Gorgon LNG plant in Western Australia to resume in the second half of November, delaying it a second time.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Chevron Corp said late on Friday it expects liquefied natural gas production at Train 2 of its Gorgon LNG plant in Western Australia to resume in the second half of November, delaying it a second time.

Train 2 at Australia's second-largest LNG plant has been shut since May for maintenance, which was extended after cracks were found in the production unit's propane kettles.

The company had initially hoped to complete the repairs by early September, and was further delayed to October as more time was needed for repair work.

Weld repairs are complete with the Train now in the process of getting back online and Chevron has started the recommisioning process from the maintenance and the extended maintenance, said Chevron Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber in the company's third quarter earnings call on Friday.

"The next steps are to dry out the system and then we'll begin cool down - we expect this to take several weeks which will put first LNG production in the second half of November," he added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Chevron will shut Train 1 once Train 2 is back online and will then inspect it and determine if repairs are needed and how long it will be down for. This will be followed by Train 3, added Mr Breber.

The Gorgon plant produces 15.6 million tonnes of LNG annually, equating to about 4.5 per cent of global LNG trade in 2019.

The company is operator and 47.3 per cent owner of Gorgon. Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Group own 25 per cent stake each, with the rest held by Japan's Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA .

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Mukesh Ambani loses US$5b as oil sinks Reliance shares

Ambitious but controversial: Japan's new hydrogen project

Slump in Nordic power prices prompts hedging revival

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

Gold rises on US election jitters; steady dollar caps gains

World's largest consumer of sugar wants its people to eat more

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 08:12 PM
Consumer

Starbucks to bring its lattes and frappes to Laos next year

[SEATTLE] Starbucks' green-siren logo, lattes and Frappuccinos will soon be making their debut in Laos, as the world...

Nov 2, 2020 08:07 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared

[LONDON] Manufacturing growth in the euro zone boomed in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity...

Nov 2, 2020 07:05 PM
Government & Economy

Heavier fines for data breaches, more support for legitimate uses under amended PDPA

[SINGAPORE] Companies will be penalised more heavily for data breaches while also getting more freedom to use...

Nov 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 2, 2020 06:06 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.8% higher at 2,443.13, ahead of US elections and Ant's mega listing

WITH investors holding their breath ahead of the US presidential election and the mega listing of Ant Financial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for