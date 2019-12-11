Chevron slashes asset value by US$10b to US$11b on low oil, gas prices

Chevron announced on Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by US$10 billion to US$11 billion due to weaker oil and natural gas prices that prompted the company to consider abandoning some projects.

The move hit a number of areas, including gas-related projects in the Appalachian region in the United States and a Canadian liquefied natural gas project, and another in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company also said it is weighing "strategic alternatives" for the assets, including divestment of some.

