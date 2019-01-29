You are here

Chevron to buy Texas refinery from Brazil's Petrobras: sources

Tue, Jan 29, 2019

Chevron Corp has agreed to buy a Texas oil refinery with a troubled past and space to handle a coming flow of shale from its West Texas operations, two sources familiar with negotiations said on Monday.
The US oil major is expected to disclose the deal to acquire a 112,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas, this quarter, the sources said. The plant is operated by Pasadena Refining System Inc, a Texas-based unit of Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

