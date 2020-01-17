China 2019 pork production falls 21.3% from a year ago

China produced 42.55 million tonnes of pork in 2019, down 21.3 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, after the fatal hog disease African swine fever killed millions of pigs in the world's top producer during the year.

[BEIJING] China produced 42.55 million tonnes of pork in 2019, down 21.3 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, after the fatal hog disease African swine fever killed millions of pigs in the world's top producer during the year.

The pig herd declined 27.5 per cent from a year earlier to 310.41 million head by the end of December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The number of slaughtered hogs last year fell 21.6 per cent to 544.19 million head, it said.

REUTERS