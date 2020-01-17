You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China 2019 pork production falls 21.3% from a year ago

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 10:20 AM

AK_pork_1701.jpg
China produced 42.55 million tonnes of pork in 2019, down 21.3 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, after the fatal hog disease African swine fever killed millions of pigs in the world's top producer during the year.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China produced 42.55 million tonnes of pork in 2019, down 21.3 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, after the fatal hog disease African swine fever killed millions of pigs in the world's top producer during the year.

The pig herd declined 27.5 per cent from a year earlier to 310.41 million head by the end of December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The number of slaughtered hogs last year fell 21.6 per cent to 544.19 million head, it said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Oil ends higher, as trade deal progress spurs energy demand hopes

Deutsche Bank-led group makes sole bid for Jindal India's debt

Unplanned outages at North American refineries hit five-year high: data

Oil down slightly after US-China trade deal, US product build

Magnus debacle a grave case of misgovernance

Golden Energy teams up with private fund to buy Australia gold mine for up to A$300m

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 10:29 AM
Transport

Changi's T2 will be greener, more spacious by 2024

[SINGAPORE] Changi Airport's Terminal 2 (T2) is getting a makeover to allow the airport to handle more passengers...

Jan 17, 2020 10:27 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares scale fresh peaks on Wall Street strength, trade deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares extended gains to a fresh high on Friday, tracking a robust lead from Wall Street, on...

Jan 17, 2020 10:19 AM
Real Estate

China's 2019 property investment up 9.9% y-o-y, sales fall

[BEIJING] Real estate investment in China rose 9.9 per cent in 2019 from a year earlier, slowing slightly from a 10....

Jan 17, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

China Q4 GDP grows 6.0%, in line with expectations and hovering near 30-year low

[BEIJING] China's economy grew 6.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, official data showed...

Jan 17, 2020 10:12 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: BreadTalk shares fall 8% on net loss warning for FY2019

SHARES of BreadTalk Group dived 8 per cent just half an hour after the market opened on Friday after the company...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly