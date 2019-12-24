You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China coking coal futures extend losses as imports jump

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 11:53 AM

[BEIJING] Coking coal futures in China extended losses on Tuesday, dropping more than 2.5 per cent in early trade, after customs data showed imports of the steelmaking ingredient jumped in November.

China, the world's top steel producer, brought in 6.18 million tonnes of coking coal last month, 16 per cent higher than the same period a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

For the first eleven months of 2019, coking coal imports rose 17 per cent to 72.8 million tonnes.

The most active coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May 2020 delivery, were down 2.3 per cent at 1,151 yuan (S$222.68) per tonne by 0330 GMT. They fell 1.1 per cent in the previous session.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Coke futures on the Dalian exchange dropped 1.8 per cent to 1,838 yuan per tonne.

SEE ALSO

Malaysian palm oil slips ahead of Christmas; supply concerns cap losses

Wu Shiping, an analyst at Tianfeng Futures said coke prices were tracking the weakness in coking coal futures.

FUNDAMENTALS

- The most traded Dalian iron ore futures, for May 2020 delivery, edged down 0.2 per cent to 639 yuan per tonne.

- Benchmark spot cargoes of iron ore with 62 per cent iron content for delivery to China rose US$0.50 to US$93.50 per tonne on Monday.

- Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.8 per cent to 3,507 yuan per tonne.

- Hot-rolled coil, used in cars and home appliances, slid 0.7 per cent to 3,540 yuan per tonne.

- Shanghai stainless steel futures, for February 2020 delivery, fell 1.0 per cent to 14,280 yuan per tonne.

- Anglo American has received the final operating license it needs to boost production at its Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil to its full capacity of 26.5 million tonnes a year, the mining company said on Monday.

- China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government will study taking more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies, including broad-based and "targeted" cuts in the reserve requirement ratio, relending and rediscounting.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil slips ahead of Christmas; supply concerns cap losses

Asia's richest man saw wealth surge US$18b this year

Oil steadies as Russia touts easing Opec+ output

Misery looms over top coal shippers with China buying less next year

Aussie PM dismisses 'reckless' calls to curb coal

Indonesia launches B30 biodiesel to cut costs, boost local palm oil

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 11:49 AM
Consumer

Meatless burgers, hemp cocktails and pasta straws: the year's eco-friendly food trends

[ROME] From cockroach milk to beer made from waste water, a raft of eco-friendly food trends hit menus and...

Dec 24, 2019 11:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil slips ahead of Christmas; supply concerns cap losses

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Tuesday in thin pre-holiday trade,...

Dec 24, 2019 11:43 AM
Real Estate

In 2019 a US$65m price cut on a mansion wasn’t a big deal

[NEW YORK] In a year when the 10 most expensive homes in the US sold for an average US$100 million each, sellers of...

Dec 24, 2019 11:41 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan's appetite for collateralised loan obligations prompts regulator's warning on risk

[TOKYO] Japan needs to remain vigilant about its banks' overseas investments in bundled credit products because the...

Dec 24, 2019 11:23 AM
Consumer

Clothing retailer Cotton On probing ties with Chinese firm in forced-labour controversy

[BENGALURU] Australian clothing retailer Cotton On Group is investigating its relationship with a Chinese printing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly