You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China confirms first swine fever cases in Beijing

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 1:26 PM

BP_swine fever_231118_45.jpg
China's agriculture ministry on Friday confirmed the first cases of African swine fever in Beijing, a disease that has spread across the country despite efforts to contain it.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's agriculture ministry on Friday confirmed the first cases of African swine fever in Beijing, a disease that has spread across the country despite efforts to contain it.

The disease was found on two farms in the Fangshan District in southwest Beijing where 86 out of more than 1,700 pigs died, the ministry said in a statement.

A special task force has since sealed off the farms for culling and disinfection while live pigs and pork products are barred from leaving the area.

Separately, senior ministry officials said during a briefing that 600,000 pigs have been culled since African swine fever was first detected in August in the world's biggest consumer and producer of pork.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It surfaced in northeastern Liaoning province but has now spread to 20 provinces with 73 cases reported.

"As you can see right now, the situation... is still very severe," said deputy director of the bureau of husbandry and veterinary medicine Feng Zhongwu.

"China has frequent trade with affected countries with a huge amount of goods exchanged. Coupled with the long incubation period of the disease and the difficulty of detection, there is a high risk of the disease getting reintroduced."

The ministry has also blamed the spread on backward farming methods, a lack of hygiene and the need to transport pigs long distances for sale.

In early September, government-controlled media said African swine fever had been discovered in just five provinces, with the agriculture ministry saying that the situation was "generally under control".

But it has steadily moved south into pork-producing districts despite efforts to contain it, including culling over half a million livestock and banning the transport of live pigs in affected areas.

Swine fever has already caused a spike in pork prices in China and fuelled growing fears of a major impact on the world's largest pig producer.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned in August that the disease could spread to other parts of Asia.

African swine fever is not harmful to humans but causes deadly haemorrhagic fever in domesticated pigs and wild boar.

With no antidote or vaccine, the only known control method is to cull animals.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
3 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
4 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
5 First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Must Read

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_Hyflux_231118_42.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement

BP_SG_231118_43.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore headline inflation flat at 0.7% in October, but core inflation inches higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening