You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China iron ore imports jump on firm demand

April imports rise 13% to 97.27 million tonnes as downstream sectors start to emerge from lockdowns
Fri, May 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S iron ore imports in April rose 13 per cent from a month earlier on robust demand from steelmakers as downstream sectors started to emerge from lockdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus epidemic.

Arrivals of the steelmaking ingredient were 97.27 million tonnes last month, according to Reuters calculations based on data for the first four months of 2020 released on Thursday by the General Administration of Customs. That compares with imports of 85.91 million tonnes in March and 80.77 million tonnes a year earlier, when shipments from Brazil's top miner Vale SA were disrupted after a tailings dam disaster.

In the first four months of 2020, China brought in 360 million tonnes of iron ore, up 5.8 per cent from 340.21 million tonnes in the same period last year, according to customs.

"On a monthly basis, imports jumped as shipments from big miners were typically lower in the first quarter due to seasonal factors like weather conditions," said Zhao Yu, an analyst with Huatai Futures.

SEE ALSO

Asean firms look to China for payment technology

Vessel-tracking and port data from Refinitiv showed that arrivals of iron ore in April from Brazil jumped 12.7 per cent from a month earlier, while imports from Australia edged up 0.7 per cent.

The spreading coronavirus pandemic has forced some steel producers in Asia to cut output in response to deteriorating demand.

However, Chinese demand for ore has been fuelled by mills ramping up production on an early recovery in construction activity and expectations that more government stimulus for infrastructure will revive consumption.

Capacity utilisation rates at blast furnaces in 247 mills tracked by consultants Mysteel rose for a seventh straight week to 81.68 per cent as. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

From zero to hero: physical oil's rally might be short-lived

Gold falls more than 1% as US dollar strengthens, lockdowns ease

Oil falls to below US$30 per barrel as glut grows, output cuts eyed

HSBC targets Singapore oil trader as loan concerns escalate

UK watchdog deems Shell's 'drive carbon neutral' ad campaign acceptable

Oil prices swing as traders weigh virus progress

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 02:55 AM
Arts

Mum’s Not Cooking – She’s Reading. Shh!

You can’t go wrong with a Rizzoli coffee table book. And this ravishing 300-page hardcover is the perfect gift for...

May 8, 2020 02:48 AM
Arts

New Chapter For Singapore Arts

WHAT WILL HAPPEN to the arts post- Covid-19? Will audiences become so used to watching shows online that they’ll be...

May 7, 2020 11:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Samurai 2k Aerosol cuts cost amid Covid-19 pandemic

AEROSOL coating specialist Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited on Thursday said its executives have taken a voluntary...

May 7, 2020 08:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Civmec Q3 earnings jump 2756.7%, upside expected despite Covid-19 pandemic

AUSTRALIAN engineering firm Civmec on Thursday posted a net profit of A$4 million (S$3.69 million) for the third...

May 7, 2020 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Golden Energy and Resources unit purchases A$4.09m of Stanmore Coal shares

GOLDEN Investments, a subsidiary of mainboard-listed Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) on Wednesday evening...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.