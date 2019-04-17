You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China March crude steel output rose 10% year on year on eased anti-smog curbs

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 11:08 AM

BP_steel _170419_61.jpg
China's crude steel output grew 10 per cent in March compared with the same month a year ago as mills ramped up operations amid a profit margin recovery and less stringent curbs on production in the country's anti-smog crackdown.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's crude steel output grew 10 per cent in March compared with the same month a year ago as mills ramped up operations amid a profit margin recovery and less stringent curbs on production in the country's anti-smog crackdown.

Mills in the world's biggest market for the metal churned out 80.33 million tonnes last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday, up from 73.98 million tonnes in March 2018.

Average daily output in March was 2.59 million tonnes, the strongest level since October and up from 2.39 million tonnes in March last year, according to Reuters calculations based on the official data.

Cities in northern China imposed at least five months of production restrictions on heavy industry, including steel mills, over winter in a bid to cut emissions and improve air quality. But the curbs were lenient compared with the previous winter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With winter anti-smog measures lifted, steel mills are keen to churn out more products in order to cash in on fat profit margins," said Wang Yilin, an analyst from Sinosteel Futures, speaking before the data was released.

Current profit margins at steel mills have rebounded to around 700 yuan (S$141.19) a tonne after a plunging in late November last year amid waning demand from downstream sectors.

Weekly utilisation rates at steel mills across the country climbed to 69.48 per cent in the week up to April 12, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed, a level last seen in the week up to July 20.

"We expect steel output to continue increasing in the coming months as demand remains solid," said Mr Wang.

For the first three months of this year, China produced a total of 231.07 million tonnes of steel, up 9.9 per cent on the same period last year, the official data showed.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China March aluminium output drops to lowest daily rate since Oct

Oil: Brent nears US$72 amid tightening supplies; surprise draw in US crude stocks

Oil closes higher as tight market awaits snapshot on shale boom

Aramco in talks for 25% of Reliance's refining, petrochemical units

Exxon Mobil wins three exploration blocks offshore Argentina

Financing of Vietnam coal plants will be the last: OCBC

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
3 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others

Must Read

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports hit double-digit slump in March; government cites high base effect

BP_Pudong_170419_45.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

China Q1 GDP growth steady at 6.4% year on year, beats expectations for slowdown

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening