You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China oil majors may face US delisting after telcos cut

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 3:48 PM

[NEW YORK] Chinese oil majors may be next in line for delisting in the U.S. after the New York Stock Exchange said last week it would remove the Asian nation's three biggest telecom companies.

China's largest offshore oil producer Cnooc Ltd could be most at risk as it's on the Pentagon's list of companies it says are owned or controlled by Chinese military, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Henik Fung. PetroChina Co and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, also known as Sinopec, may also be under threat as the energy sector is crucial to China's military, he said.

"More Chinese companies could get delisted in the US and the oil majors could come as the next wave," said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. At the same time, the impact of removing the telecom firms is probably minimal as they were thinly-traded in the US and they haven't raised much funds there, he said.

A Sinopec spokesperson declined to comment. Cnooc and PetroChina didn't immediately comment. In Hong Kong, Cnooc fell as much as 5.7 per cent Monday while PetroChina dropped as much as 2.9 per cent. Sinopec rose 0.6 per cent.

The three firms are mostly traded in Hong Kong, although they each have what are known as American Depository Receipts listed in New York. Trading volumes are much higher in Hong Kong, according to exchange data.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The bottom line is the impact will be very limited," said Neil Beveridge, an analyst with Sanford Bernstein & Co in Hong Kong. "Most institutional investors invest through the Hong Kong shares rather than the US ADRs. The biggest downside for investors would be the loss of transparency from SEC filings."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Petronas raises December Malaysian crude official selling price to US$50.66 a barrel

Gold hits two-month high as greenback, real yields face pressure

China's wintry cold lifts diesel use as factories buy generators

Oil prices slip after Opec warns of downside risks to demand in first-half 2021

Opec sees oil outlook for first half of 2021 full of downside risks

Iraq says Chinese company wins US$2 billion oil prepayment deal

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all of them imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Jan 4), taking Singapore's total to 58,...

Jan 4, 2021 03:40 PM
Government & Economy

'Just stay home' - Thai PM urges compliance as virus cases hit record

[BANGKOK] Thailand's prime minister on Monday urged the public to stay home to help contain the country's biggest...

Jan 4, 2021 03:34 PM
Government & Economy

Asia manufacturing picks up pace as China starts to moderate recovery

[SHANGHAI] Factory activity across Asia continues to gain momentum, spurred by strong demand for the region's...

Jan 4, 2021 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 'vaccine injury financial assistance programme' to be introduced: Gan Kim Yong

WHILE safety is a top priority in Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination efforts, a vaccine injury financial assistance...

Jan 4, 2021 03:28 PM
Real Estate

Surrey Point in Newton up for collective sale with S$55m guide price

SURREY Point, a freehold residential development along Newton Road, is up for collective sale via public tender with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

China makes rating firm pay for corporate fraud for first time

Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for US$600m: WSJ

Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel, StarHub, Metro, ABR, LHN, Sunpower

10 stocks to watch in 2021

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for