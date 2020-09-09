You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China signals lenient launch for national carbon trading

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 10:48 AM

rk_china-coal_090920.jpg
China's plans to control emissions with the launch of a national carbon market, which will be the world's biggest, may start off more fossil-fuel friendly than its existing regional systems.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] China's plans to control emissions with the launch of a national carbon market, which will be the world's biggest, may start off more fossil-fuel friendly than its existing regional systems.

A proposal for the rules governing the national programme, known as an allowance allocation plan, is being circulated by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment for feedback from industrial participants, according to people with knowledge of the issue.

The plan offers some of the most concrete examples yet as to how China's trading scheme would work. The rules haven't been finalised and details may change, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public. Ministry officials didn't respond to a fax requesting comment on the proposal.

The carbon market is expected to cover China's power sector, which accounts for half its fossil fuel-derived emissions and 14 per cent of the entire world. China has several regional pilot programmes, while the nationwide plan is scheduled to start by the end of this year.

Those pilot programmes - covering Beijing, Chongqing, Fujian, Guangdong, Hubei, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Tianjin - priced carbon emissions between 22 yuan and 94 yuan per tonne on Monday, data from exchanges showed.

SEE ALSO

Return of the green agenda

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The plan, if implemented, is likely to result in "considerable and oversupplied quotas" as the government wants to reduce objections from the industry at the beginning, said Li Shuo, a policy adviser from Greenpeace China.

It would benefit more-efficient power companies, which would be left with excess quotas to sell. That risks making carbon trading a "social welfare system instead of a mitigation system", he said.

Here are some key details of the plan, which was reviewed by Bloomberg: It covers carbon emissions from 2019 and 2020, and would give companies allowances for a certain amount of emissions. If their actual emissions were more than the allowed level, the companies would need to buy allowances from other firms.

Rules for future years aren't included, and the plan doesn't set specific allowance levels or say when trading would begin.

It includes formulas for how many allowances would be given for each power plant based on size and hours of operation, and they appear to be more lenient than the existing pilot programmes. For example, a small coal-fired power plant would get 17 per cent more initial allowances under the national proposal than the same plant would have received in Guangdong province in 2019, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The proposal limits the maximum amount of extra allowances a company would have to purchase to the equivalent of 20 per cent of its total emissions.

Companies don't have to purchase extra allowances for emissions from natural gas power plants, and gas-related allowances would be able to be used to offset coal emissions or sold on the open market.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Rex inks options agreements to fund Norway exploration

Oil prices stumble, hit June lows on Saudi price cut, Covid-19 flare-ups

StanChart's global head of commodities business to leave as bank restructures unit

Russia has to regain global oil market share once demand heals, Novak says

Thailand to revise gold trading rules to shield baht

Vietnam importers offer sales bonus to cut diesel inventory as virus hits demand

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 11:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Blockchain players beat gold, Bitcoin in pandemic

[TAIPEI] Gold and its digital counterpart, Bitcoin, have had a pretty good run among investors seeking a haven or...

Sep 9, 2020 11:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Cash squeeze looms for Malaysia's frenzied amateur stock traders

[KUALA LUMPUR] Forced to stay home when Malaysia deployed its army to ensure strict adherence to a virus-induced...

Sep 9, 2020 10:40 AM
Real Estate

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

A 99-YEAR leasehold condominium jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings and City Developments Limited (CDL) will...

Sep 9, 2020 10:40 AM
Garage

Super rich get richer on Ant after striking early deals with Jack Ma

[HONG KONG] Jack Ma's Ant Group is creating a new group of super wealthy people in China while also giving a boost...

Sep 9, 2020 10:15 AM
Government & Economy

Liquidation business booms in South Korea as wave of small retailers close due to virus

[SEOUL] You Young Sik has tried his luck running businesses, but when his convenience store, a sausage factory and a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Singapore shares fall at open after US rout; STI down 0.7%

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

Temasek posts negative 1-year return; ups exposure to China, private markets

CAD finds 'reasonable grounds' that AGV exec director committed offence

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.