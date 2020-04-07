You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China state-owned energy company starts $8.3B of renewable power projects

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 11:16 AM

[BEIJING] China Three Gorges New Energy Co., a state-owned clean energy developer, has started construction of 25 renewable power plants in an investment worth 58 billion yuan (S$11.73 billion).

The projects will have a combined capacity of 3.92 gigawatts, the company said in a WeChat statement on Monday. The plants will be built in 14 provinces including Guangdong, Jiangsu, Fujian, Ningxia and Hebei, it said.

The move comes as the nation pushes to restart major energy projects amid the coronavirus epidemic. Three Gorges said the projects will provide 17,000 jobs during construction.

The two biggest investments are in offshore wind - a 1.4 gigawatt expansion of the Yangjiang Yangxi project in Guangdong and the 800-megawatt Rudong site in Jiangsu - that will cost a combined 42.4 billion yuan and are expected to start by the end of 2021.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Gold rallies, spread balloons as investors charge into bullion

Three meat plants shut in Iowa and Pennsylvania as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Opec+ likely to agree to cut production if US joins effort: sources

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting, Cushing stockpiles soar

Looming global recession could put China's green energy plans on hold

Philippines' Nickel Asia to resume ore shipments as coronavirus mining ban lifted

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 11:16 AM
Consumer

UK restaurants find new recipes for success amid virus

[LONDON] Facing wipeout from the coronavirus outbreak, many British cafes, bars and restaurants have reinvented...

Apr 7, 2020 11:15 AM
Government & Economy

Trump announces 3M deal for millions of masks

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Monday announced a deal with US manufacturing giant 3M to provide millions of...

Apr 7, 2020 11:11 AM
Consumer

Roku launches ad-funded streaming channel in 'stay-at-home' Britain

[LONDON] Streaming-device maker Roku Inc launched its Roku Channel in Britain on Tuesday, offering free access to...

Apr 7, 2020 11:05 AM
Transport

Australian liner facing growing coronavirus crisis off Uruguay

[MONTEVIDEO] An Australian cruise ship off South America faced a growing crisis Monday with more than 80 mostly-...

Apr 7, 2020 11:01 AM
Companies & Markets

Fitch Ratings cuts LMIRT outlook to negative due to coronavirus impact

FITCH Ratings has downgraded its outlook on Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's (LMIRT) long-term foreign-currency...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.