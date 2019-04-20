You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China to accept applications for restricted scrap metal imports from late May: Association

Sat, Apr 20, 2019 - 1:28 PM

[BEIJING] Chinese authorities will start accepting applications for licences to import unspecified quantities of soon-to-be-restricted types of scrap metal from late May, the recycling branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said.

China, the world's top metals consumer, has been clamping down on scrap imports as part of a campaign against foreign solid waste, leaving overseas scrap exporters scrambling to find other markets.

Imports of low-grade copper scrap such as coiled cable and waste motors - known as "Category 7" - have been banned since the start of 2019. The government said in December that imports of eight further kinds of scrap, including high-grade scrap copper known as "Category 6", as well as types of aluminium and steel scrap, would be restricted from July 1.

Provincial units of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment can start collecting applications for import licences for these eight items from late May, the recycling association said in a statement after an industry meeting in the eastern city of Ningbo on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

From July 1, the ministry itself will formally accept and approve import licence applications, it added, without disclosing the total tonnage quota available.

China, which has slapped tariffs on scrap from the United States in a tit-for-tat trade row, imported 5.34 million tonnes of scrap metal in 2018, down a third from 2017, according to customs data.

The crackdown has left Chinese buyers, including manufacturers who blend scrap metal into their products, facing shortages.

However, while reiterating China's goal of achieving basically zero imports of solid waste by the end of 2020, the association said it would work with relevant departments to create a new set of national standards on recycled copper, aluminium and other raw materials.

Once released, imports of recycled copper and aluminium that meet these standards will be handled as general raw materials rather than solid waste, "ensuring that high-quality metal raw materials can enter the domestic market" and make up for shortages, the association said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

US refiners planning major plant overhauls in 2nd quarter

Commodity firm Trafigura jumps into chemical trading with new JV

Total plans to use artificial intelligence to cut drilling costs

Climate change protesters descend on France's SocGen, energy companies

China approves 1.67 gigawatts of new subsidised rural solar power

South Korea steps up shift to cleaner energy, sets long-term renewable power targets

Editor's Choice

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

BT_20190420_LMXWCAPVFJJ_3759098.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Nanshan-backed W Capital has more than 10 IPO pipeline deals

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

Most Read

1 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman

Must Read

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

lwx_hyflux_200419_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening