China to close over 1,000 unsafe mining sites in 2019: state media

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 10:09 AM

[SINGAPORE] China aims to shut down more than 1,000 non-coal mining sites this year to preempt accidents as these production facilities do not meet the required safety standards, state-run newspaper Guangming Daily reported on Monday.

Some of the mines, which produce ferrous and non-ferrous metals, either have huge hidden safety hazards even after being ordered to shut or rectify but have failed to so far; or are located less than 300 metres from a neighbouring open mining pit, the paper said.

Tailings, or waste-mine dams, that have hit their maximum designed capacities are also targeted for closure, the paper said.

The report did not give a size of mining capacity of these targeted sites.

The paper, citing a document from the China's Cabinet, said the number of these non-coal mines fell by a quarter in 2018 versus 2012, but they are still plentiful and most of these are small in scales and prone for accidents.

