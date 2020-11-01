You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's CNOOC and Sinopec issue first LNG tenders on Shanghai gas exchange

Sun, Nov 01, 2020 - 1:30 PM

[SINGAPORE] China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) and Sinopec issued the first tenders to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange when the bourse launched LNG trading on Friday, said an exchange statement.

According to an online notice by the exchange, CNOOC issued a buy tender for LNG to be delivered in March 2021. Industry sources said that was the first acquisition of an LNG cargo via the exchange.

CNOOC and Sinopec will purchase several cargo ships of LNG from the international market, each carrying 65,000 tonnes, over the next few months, according to a report from state news agency Xinhua. CNOOC will purchase 65,000 tonnes on behalf of CR Gas, it said.

More than 10 companies including Total, Mitsui & Co, Glencore, RWE and Aramco Trading have been invited to participate in the tenders, according to the exchange's statement.

The Shanghai exchange said bidding will begin on Oct 30 and close on Nov 2, and that the tender would be awarded on Nov 2.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

CNOOC Gas & Power Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC, will carry out the bidding on the exchange's electronic trading platform, which began international LNG trading on Friday, the exchange said.

The LNG trading launch would "further meet the sales and purchase needs of domestic and foreign LNG market participants", added the exchange.

China is the world's second largest importer of LNG after Japan, and its appetite for natural gas has swelled in recent years amid a government-led push for a coal-to-gas switch in power generation.

The country's gas demand is expected to grow by 10 per cent this winter, compared with 0.3 per cent last year, its state oil-majors said this week.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

PUB enhances water efficiency fund with more funding areas, shorter payout periods

Chevron posts profit on deep cost cuts, improved oil prices

US cuts tariff benefits for Thailand in pork dispute

Oil falls on demand concerns, posts second monthly decline

Keppel shares gain 5.4% on Q3 return to profitability

FirstEnergy fires CEO Jones in wake of Ohio bribery scandal

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 1, 2020 01:22 PM
Government & Economy

Australia sees zero local Covid cases for first time since June

[SYDNEY] Australia on Sunday recorded its first day with no local cases of coronavirus transmission since June even...

Nov 1, 2020 01:21 PM
Garage

Airport transfer startup Blacklane bets on intercity trips to revive Covid-hit business

[BERLIN] German chauffeur service Blacklane, specialised in airport transfers, is looking to tap into demand for...

Nov 1, 2020 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

Fed in holding pattern amid tense US election

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy setting committee meets this week at a turbulent time: one day...

Nov 1, 2020 12:51 PM
Government & Economy

Trump, Biden hit key states on final weekend before vote

[READING] Donald Trump, challenger Joe Biden and their top surrogates barreled through crucial states in the...

Nov 1, 2020 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Legendary British actor Sean Connery dead at 90

[LONDON] Legendary actor Sean Connery, famous for playing the original on-screen James Bond, has died at the age of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

With Robinsons closing, what lies ahead for its peers?

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

ExxonMobil to hold review before confirming Singapore job cuts

Free speech has limits, Canada's Trudeau says

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for