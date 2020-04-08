You are here

China's commodities industry shows signs of recovery

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

FROM oil to copper to coal, China's gigantic commodities industry is signalling that the first economy to be flattened by the coronavirus is getting closer to a return to normality.

Bloomberg Economics estimates that most of China was 90-95 per cent back to work at the end of last week, noting pick-ups in the steel market, construction activity and crude processing. Those oil refineries, as well as coal-fired power plants, are nearing last year's operating rates, while metals stockpiles have shrunk from record or near-record levels. It's a three-month cycle of collapse and recovery marked by perhaps the most heartening milestone for those nations still fending off the worst of the virus: China has now reported zero new Covid-19 deaths for the first time since January.

Here's a rundown of some key indicators of China's commodity demand:

Returning refiners

Throughput at state-owned oil majors and independent refiners is likely to rise to 13 million barrels a day this month from 12 million in March, according to senior officials at the nation's top processors. That's nearing the 13.4 million barrels a day averaged over last year. State-owned giants such as Sinopec are preparing to restore more capacity as the central government pushes for a recovery in industrial activity to shore up economic growth, while some idled private oil refiners, known as teapots, will resume processing in April.

On the road

China's drivers have returned to the roads in greater numbers than this time last year as social distancing encourages more people to use their own cars instead of public transportation, according to BloombergNEF.

However, drivers appear to be avoiding non-essential journeys. The TomTom Traffic Index congestion data shows a precipitous drop outside rush hour, and in highway traffic during this past weekend's tomb-sweeping holiday. Vehicles were far fewer compared to last year as the government advised people to stay away from ancestral burial sites

Power plan

The daily coal burn at select coastal plants has doubled from early February and the height of the country's lockdown to arrest the spread of Covid-19. The plants are responding to resurgent electricity demand as factories restart in the world's second-largest economy.

At the same time, China's buyers of liquefied natural gas have become some of the most active in the market, signalling a turnaround from February, when the country's top importers sought to delay or cancel shipments due to demand and logistical constraints caused by the outbreak.

The increase is mainly from smaller utilities, which are trying to take advantage of cheap gas while their bigger counterparts struggle to consume all of their contracted supply, said BNEF analyst Lujia Cao.

Asia's benchmark LNG price, the Japan/Korea Marker, fell last week to a record as the impact of the coronavirus worsened demand in other parts of the world.

Shrinking stockpiles

The Chinese copper market is showing signs of recovery, which is a helpful indicator for the broader economy thanks to its usage in construction and power transmission. Stockpiles monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have fallen for a third week from a near-record, while London Metal Exchange inventories have eased, too. Zinc and aluminium holdings have also receded.

Still, base metals prices face an escalating threat from the worldwide collapse in demand as the virus outbreak forces global manufacturing into shutdown. China's inventory of steel reinforcement bar is also in decline after ballooning to an all-time high due to the prolonged hiatus in construction activity. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

