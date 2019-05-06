You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's natural gas use grows in Q1 amid air pollution fight

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINA'S natural gas consumption grew steadily in the first quarter amid the country's fight against air pollution, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Apparent consumption of natural gas rose 11.6 per cent during the January-March period from a year earlier to 77 billion cubic metres, following robust annual growth of 18.1 per cent in 2018, Xinhua said, citing data from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China released a three-year action plan in 2018 to fight pollution, aiming to boost the share of natural gas in its total primary energy consumption to 10 per cent by 2020, Xinhua reported.

According to a separate Xinhua article on Saturday, China consumed 76.9 million tonnes of refined oil in the first quarter, up 0.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Petrol consumption rose 3.7 per cent while diesel consumption shed 4.1 per cent during the same period, Xinhua said, also citing NDRC data. REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Gold declines on strong US$, robust stock markets

Oil advances as jobs growth adds strong demand to supply strains

Carbon tax best way to cut greenhouse gas emissions: IMF

US: Green New Deal could help an industry once leery of renewables

Exxon directors face shareholder revolt over climate change

Exxon Mobil sues Cuba for US$280m over expropriated property

Editor's Choice

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth
5 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico

Must Read

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

May 6, 2019
ASEAN Business

South-east Asia a rising star for cross-border deals: poll

BT_20190506_LTAMBER6_3772949.jpg
May 6, 2019
Real Estate

Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening